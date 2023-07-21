Global MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) Testing Research Report 2023: Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Prolonged MRD-Negative Treatment Decisions Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MRD Testing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Target Detection, End User and Region Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MRD testing market is projected to reach $6.67 billion by 2033 from $1.47 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The MRD testing market is witnessing significant growth driven by expanding Medicare coverage, increased consumer awareness, and the integration of MRD testing into clinical practice.

As the demand for accurate and sensitive methods to monitor and manage cancer patients rises, technologies such as PCR, NGS, and flow cytometry play a crucial role in detecting and quantifying minimal residual disease.

With its clinical significance and potential for personalized treatment approaches, the MRD testing market presents substantial opportunities for diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions to develop innovative solutions.

Efforts to enhance the sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency of MRD testing have led to advancements in technology, laboratory protocols, and novel approaches, contributing to improved patient outcomes and survival rates in the fight against cancer.

Market Segmentation

Flow Cytometry to Continue its Dominance as Leading Technology Segment

The global MRD testing market is led by flow cytometry in the technology segment, with a 41.14% share in 2022. The market growth is attributed to recent technological innovations in multiparametric flow cytometry, such as the development of high-sensitivity 10-color and 12-color flow cytometry assay for the identification of leukemia-associated phenotypes (LAPs) and estimation of the prognostic significance of treatment in MRD patients.

MRD testing uses highly sensitive methods such as flow cytometry, PCR, NGS, and other methods. These tests use bone marrow samples and/or peripheral blood cells (taken through a vein). Significant advancements are being witnessed in the development of highly sensitive, quantitative, and multiplex assays.

Some of the new technologies include NGS and low-cost PCR devices available in the form of multiparameter assays and multiplexing devices for MRD testing. Techniques such as karyotyping and classical microscopy have lesser value in MRD detection due to their low sensitivity.

Solid Tumor-Based Target Detection to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global MRD testing market is estimated to be led by the solid tumor in the target detection segment, with a share of 15.09% in 2022, owing to the increasing number of companies entering the market with a focus on solid tumor based MRD testing. The assessment of minimal residual disease (MRD) is a crucial prognostic indicator, and the application of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis for evaluating MRD in solid tumors after curative treatment and prior to disease recurrence has shown great therapeutic potential. This promising advancement is a key driving force behind the growth of ctDNA analysis in the field.

Hospitals and Speciality Clinics to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global MRD testing market is estimated to be led by the hospitals and specialty clinics in the end user segment, with a share of 44.38% in 2022. Hospitals are at the forefront of providing MRD testing kits and services to detect residual cells in solid tumors and hematological malignancies in routine healthcare procedures. There is high adoption of various testing assays by hospitals, particularly in the field of oncology.

Moreover, hospitals, particularly in leading regions such as North America and Europe, and also to a certain extent in Asia-Pacific (APAC), have incorporated extensive molecular diagnostics test portfolios to provide superior care to patients. Other end users, such as outpatient clinics and cancer clinics, also contribute significantly to the global MRD testing market.

Regional Analysis

North America's minimal residual disease testing market is expected to reach $2.75 billion in 2033 and is currently the leading contributor to the market.

The rising incidence of hematological malignancies such as leukemia and lymphoma, coupled with the development of innovative tests, are key factors that contribute to North America's dominance in the global MRD testing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.06% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Competitive Strategies

Key players in the MRD testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major residual testing-based companies and test manufacturers.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the MRD testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading in the market include 11 public companies that capture around 73.33% of the presence in the market. On the other hand, there are four private players, including Invivoscribe, Inc. and Mission Bio, among others, which account for approximately 26.67% of the presence in the market.

Recent Developments in the MRD Testing Market

In April 2023, Quest Diagnostics acquired Haystack Oncology, expanding its oncology portfolio with the inclusion of advanced liquid biopsy technology. This addition aimed to enhance personalized cancer care by offering highly sensitive diagnostic capabilities.

In April 2023, Integrated DNA Technologies launched the Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel, a pioneering cancer research testing solution that has been enhanced and fine-tuned to include a broader range of single nucleotide variant (SNV) and indel coverage.

In April 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies collaborated on a translational partnership with Takeda to employ its clonoSEQ assay throughout Takeda's range of hematologic malignancy treatments, enabling the measurement of minimal residual disease.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Companies Profiled:

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Guardant Health, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mission Bio, Inc.

ICON plc

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Advent of MRD Testing and its Awareness among Consumers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Demanding MRD Testing

Rise in Administration of Solid Tumor Diagnosis in MRD Testing Ecosystem

Expanding Medicare Coverage for MRD Testing

Market Challenges

Early-Risk of Progression and Relapse due to MRD Negative Results

Substantially High Cost of MRD Testing

Market Opportunities

Advancements in the Development of Companion Diagnostics

Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Prolonged MRD-Negative Treatment Decisions

Industry Insights

Legal and Regulatory Framework of MRD Tests

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Reimbursement Scenario

North America

European Union

Asia-Pacific

Supply Chain Analysis

For Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

For In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Market Overview

MRD Testing Workflow Analysis

MRD Testing: Solid Tumor vs. Hematological Malignancy

Evolution of MRD Testing

Market Footprint

Market Size and Future Growth Potential

