NXP Maintains Strong Position in Automotive Semiconductor Market with Impressive Revenue Growth in 2022

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NXP's Intelligence Business Analysis Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NXP, a leading provider of automotive semiconductor solutions, experienced significant growth in 2022, with revenues jumping by 19.4% to USD 13.205 billion compared to the previous year. Despite this positive performance, NXP remained in the second position in the industry, having been replaced by Infineon as the largest automotive semiconductor vendor in 2021.

NXP's success can be attributed to its strong focus on the development of innovative products, particularly in the field of autonomous driving. The company's S32 Automotive Platform, designed for autonomous driving applications, encompasses various ADAS chips, including the S32R for radars, S32A for CPUs, S32V for visual processing, S32G for automotive gateways, S32Z/S32E for real-time processing, and S32K for small domain controllers.

NXP has a long-standing presence in the automotive radar market, having launched six generations of radar chips. In early 2022, the company introduced the industry's first dedicated 16nm imaging radar processor, the NXP S32R45, which serves as the flagship of its 6th generation radar chipset family. The S32R45 enables 4D imaging radar for 360-degree surround sensing, catering to the L2+ through L5 autonomy sectors. Radar developers, such as Hawkeye and Hasco, have already developed 4D imaging radars based on NXP's S32R45, showcasing its market potential.

Hasco, in particular, has leveraged NXP's S32R45 to develop the LRR30, a 4D radar sensor capable of outputting 1,024 4D point clouds and tracking up to 64 objects. Hasco's high expectations for the future of 4D radar are evident in the development of the LRR40, which can output up to 3,072 4D point clouds and track 128 objects. With these advancements, 4D radar is poised to replace conventional radars in the automotive industry.

NXP's strategic approach in recent years has focused on deploying radar chips and network processors to address the evolving needs of the automotive industry. The company believes in building a new value chain triangle, with OEMs responsible for architecture definition and system integration, Tier 1 suppliers providing hardware and software integration, and semiconductor companies like NXP supplying basic technologies and chip platforms. To serve this new value chain, NXP has increased the number of system engineers and software engineers to enhance its complete system-level solutions.

The automotive industry's transition to software-defined vehicles poses new challenges in ECU integration, data-driven services, cloud connectivity, and service-oriented architectures. NXP's S32G Vehicle Integration Platform (GoldVIP) provides a reference platform that accelerates hardware evaluation, software development, and rapid prototyping efforts, addressing these challenges with pre-integrated software from partners such as Airbiquity, Amazon Web Services, Argus Cyber Security, and Elektrobit.

With its continued focus on radar and network processors, NXP remains at the forefront of innovation in the automotive semiconductor market, driving advancements in autonomous driving and enabling the future of connected and intelligent vehicles.

GoldVIP has integrated the following software:

Airbiquity OTAmatic client (for OTA updates)

AWS IoT Greengrass V2 edge runtime (for secure cloud services)

Elektrobit tresos AUTOSAR Classic Platform

Argus Cyber Security Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to NXP



2 Autonomous Driving Computing Platform

2.1 BlueBox Autonomous Driving Computing Platform

2.1.1 Bluebox 1.0

2.1.2 BlueBox 2.0

2.1.3 BlueBox 3.0

2.1.4 Framework of BlueBox 3.0

2.1.5 Application Scenarios of BlueBox

2.2 Layerscape LX2160A Processor



3 Sensor Chips

3.1 S32 Automotive Platform

3.1.1 End-to-end Solutions

3.1.2 ADAS Processor Solutions

3.2 S32R Radar Processor

3.2.1 Evolution of Radars

3.2.2 S32R4x 4D Imaging Radar MCU

3.2.3 S32R4x Three-in-one Imaging Radar

3.2.4 S32R45 4D Imaging Radar Processor

3.2.5 Parameters of S32R45 4D Imaging Radar Processor

3.2.6 S32R41 4D Imaging Radar Processor

3.2.2 S32R294 Radar MCU

3.2.8 TEF82xx 77GHz Automotive Radar Transceiver

3.2.9 S32R41 and TEF82xx Development Platforms

3.2.10 S32R41+TEF82 Software Support

3.2.11 Framework of S32R41+ TEF82

3.2.12 77GHz Radar Transceivers: TEF810X

3.2.13 77GHz Radar Transceivers: MR3003

3.2.14 Radar Chip Comparison

3.2.15 SAF85xx 4D Radar Chip

3.2.16 Cases of Radar Partners (1)

3.2.17 Cases of Radar Partners (2)

3.3 S32V Vision Processor

3.3.1 S32V234 Processor

3.3.2 S32V2 Solution

3.3.3 S32V3 Processor



4 Automotive Network Processors and Control Processors

4.1 S32G Family

4.1.1 Parameters of S32G Family Products

4.1.2 S32G System Solutions and Hardware Platforms

4.2 S32G2 Processors

4.3 S32G3 Processors

4.3.1 Diagram Frame of S32G399A

4.3.2 Target Applications of S32G3

4.3.3 Comparison between S32G2 and S32G3

4.3.4 Application Cases of S32G3

4.3.5 Ecosystem of S32G3 Partners

4.3.6 S32G GoldVIP

4.3.7 Cooperation between NXP and AWS

4.4 S32Z/S32E Vehicle Control Processors

4.4.1 Features of S32Z/S32E

4.4.2 S32Z2

4.4.3 S32E2

4.4.4 Roadmap of Real-Time Processors

4.4.5 Different Positioning of S32K/S32Z/S32G

4.5 OrangeBox Development Platform

4.6 GoldBox Development Platform

4.7 Zone Solutions

4.8 Zone Controller Solutions



5 V2X and CVIS

5.1 V2X Product Layout

5.2 SAF5400 Single Chip Modem

5.2.1 Architecture of SAF5400 Single-Chip Modem

5.3 RoadLINK Chipset System Framework Diagram

5.4 SXF1800 V2X Secure Element

5.5 V2X Wireless Processors



6 Automotive MCU

6.1 Active Suspension MCU

6.2 MCU for Electric Power Steering (EPS)

6.3 MCU for Braking and Stability Control

6.4 S32K MCU

6.4.1 S32K Cooperation Ecosystem

6.4.2 S32K3 for T-box

6.4.3 S32K3 for Motor Control

6.4.4 S32K39 Series



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10ihk7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.