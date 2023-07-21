Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AHH): Global Industry Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AHH): Global Industry Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of AHH was highest in the United States in 2022, reaching approximately USD 500 million, and is expected to further increase by 2032. This report provides an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends of AHH in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. It covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share, and forecasts from 2019 to 2032. The report also addresses the current treatment algorithms, unmet medical needs, and potential market opportunities.

The main genes associated with hyperhidrosis are butyrylcholinesterase (BCHe) and Cholinergic Receptor Nicotinic Alpha-7 subunit (CHRNA7). These genes influence the activity and production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter, and mutations in these genes can lead to abnormal neurotransmitter production.

Currently, there is no cure for Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AH). However, there are various products, medications, and home remedies available to help minimize underarm sweat. The recommended first-line treatment is topical antiperspirants, as they are the least expensive option. However, they are not as effective as other treatments in the long term and may cause skin irritations. For patients who do not respond well to topical treatments, botulinum toxin A injections are the recommended second-line treatment.

According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society Clinical Guidelines for the Treatment of Primary Focal Axillary Hyperhidrosis, it is generally recommended to try more conservative therapies before considering invasive treatments. Many patients start with over-the-counter "clinical strength" antiperspirants, which often contain zirconium salts, and then move on to prescription products.

Oral systemic medications, including anticholinergics (glycopyrrolate, oxybutynin, and propantheline), propranolol, clonidine, and diltiazem, may also be used to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis. However, patients need to be educated about potential side effects, such as dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, tachycardia, and constipation.

QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) is an approved treatment for axillary hyperhidrosis by the US FDA. In 2022, Journey Medical Corporation received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5% (glycopyrronium tosylate hydrate) to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis. However, QBREXZA's safety in children under 9 years of age is unknown, and it has various side effects, including blurred vision and dehydration.

Research on AHH still has room for improvement as it is often underdiagnosed and understudied as a disease. The market for AHH is witnessing the emergence of innovative therapies, including ECCLOCK by Botanix Pharmaceuticals, which could create a significant positive shift in the market size.

In conclusion, Axillary hyperhidrosis (AHH) is a condition with a significant impact on individuals' lives. While there is no cure, various treatment options are available. The market for AHH is expected to grow, and innovative therapies such as ECCLOCK hold promise for improving the treatment landscape. The report is a valuable resource for those involved in market research for AHH, providing comprehensive information on the epidemiology, treatment practices, and emerging therapies.

Key Highlights

In 2022, the market size of AHH was highest in the US, accounting for approximately USD 500 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

The main genes linked to hyperhidrosis are butyrylcholinesterase (BCHe) and Cholinergic Receptor Nicotinic Alpha-7 subunit (CHRNA7). Both genes influence the activity and production of acetylcholine, and mutations of these genes can lead to abnormal neurotransmitter production

Currently, there is no cure for Axillary Hyperhidrosis (AH); many products, medications, and home remedies exist to help minimize underarm sweat. Topical antiperspirant treatments are the recommended first-line treatment being the least expensive. However, they are not as effective as the other treatments in the long term and cause skin irritations. Botulinum toxin A injections are the recommended second-line treatment for patients who fail topical treatments.

As per the International Hyperhidrosis Society Clinical Guidelines for the Treatment of Primary Focal Axillary Hyperhidrosis, the general recommendation is to try more conservative therapy before resorting to invasive treatment. For many patients, treatment will begin with topical antiperspirants starting with over-the-counter "clinical strength" products (active ingredient often zirconium salts) and then prescription products.

Oral systemic medications, including anticholinergics (glycopyrrolate, oxybutynin, and propantheline), propranolol, clonidine, and diltiazem may be used to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis but require patient education regarding potential side effects (such as dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, tachycardia, and constipation).

QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) was approved by the US FDA in 2018. Recently in 2022, Journey Medical Corporation received notice from its exclusive licensing partner in Japan, Maruho Co., Ltd. ("Maruho"), that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare ("MHLW") approved RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5% (glycopyrronium tosylate hydrate) to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Research on AHH still has a lot of opportunity for improvement as it is often underdiagnosed and understudied as a disease. QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) is US FDA approved, but its safety in children below 9 years of age is unknown. Moreover, it has various side effects, including blurred vision and dehydration.

The emerging therapies in the market for AHH include ECCLOCK (Botanix Pharmaceuticals) and others that might create a significant positive shift in the AHH market size.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Axillary Hyperhidrosis

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Treatment

7. Methodology

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Drugs

12. AHH: The 7MM Market Analysis

13. KOL Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozv5yc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.