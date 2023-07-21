Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy: Breakthrough Techniques and Key Players Explored in New Report

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Markets. The Race for the Cures. Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, by Cancer and by Customer including Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the fast-growing cancer immunotherapy market, has been released, providing forecasts up to 2027. This report investigates the market trends, disruptions, and opportunities associated with cancer immunotherapy, a breakthrough technique that utilizes the body's own immune system to combat cancer.

From CAR-T Cells to Checkpoint Inhibitors and Cytokines, the report breaks down complex jargon, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of this booming market. It addresses driving factors such as the potential for effective treatment outcomes, advances in technology, funding, and targeted solutions, as well as obstacles like treatment costs and the complexities of clinical trials and treatment combinations.

Significant attention is given to the future of immunotherapy technologies, including the disruptive dynamics of CAR-T cell therapy, over the next half-decade. This research provides investors with the latest data to make informed decisions with confidence.

The report includes an in-depth review of recent developments such as AC Immune's FDA Fast Track Designation, successful trials of immunotherapy in Melanoma, and innovations in T-cell therapy, to name a few.

The report profiles numerous key immunotherapy companies, such as:

AbbVie

Achilles Therapeutics

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Adagene

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adicet Bio

ALX Oncology Holdings

Ambrx Biopharma

Amgen

Apexigen

Arcus Biosciences

argenx

AstraZeneca

Atreca

Avalo Therapeutics

Avid Bioservices

Bavarian Nordic

BioAtla

Biogen Inc.

BioNTech

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Candel Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Celldex Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Cullinan Oncology

Eli Lilly

EOM Pharmaceuticals

Evaxion Biotech

Genenta Science

Gilead Sciences

Gracell Biotechnologies

Greenwich LifeSciences

Gritstone bio

Harpoon Therapeutics

ImmunityBio

Immunocore Holdings

Immunome

IMV Inc

Incyte

Indaptus Therapeutics

Instil Bio

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Marker Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merus

Moderna

Mustang Bio

Nanobiotix

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Novartis

Novavax

Oncorus

PDS Biotechnology

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Surface Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical

TC Biopharm

ThermoGenesis Holdings

UroGen Pharma

Werewolf Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics

Zymeworks

It also presents an extensive market overview by country, therapy, cancer type, and customer. A detailed analysis of immuno-oncology therapeutics like Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB), Cytokines, Vaccines, Cell-Based therapies, and Inhibitors/Agonists is included, alongside the global market outlook for various cancers.

