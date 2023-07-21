Global Reach Stacker Market to Reach $3.06 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Urbanization and Seaborne Trade

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reach Stacker Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reach stacker market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, according to a comprehensive market report.

The market is expected to expand from $2.32 billion in 2022 to $2.46 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Furthermore, the reach stacker market is projected to reach $3.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Reach stackers are vehicles used for the swift transport of intermodal cargo containers over short distances within terminals or ports. They play a vital role in stacking and handling various types of containers in locations such as ports, railroad stations, and industrial sites.

One of the notable trends in the reach stacker market is the adoption of technology-driven solutions. Market leaders are introducing innovative solutions to maintain their market position. For instance, Camblift, a Sweden-based material handling equipment manufacturer, recently launched its first reach stacker. This reach stacker offers a safe and ergonomic workplace, higher production efficiency, and is available in both electric and diesel versions, incorporating green fuel technology. Its ability to operate using clean energy makes it a sustainable choice.

The growth of urbanization is expected to be a major driver for the reach stacker market. As cities expand and the middle class population increases, there is a higher demand for infrastructure development. Reach stackers play a crucial role in loading containers in ports, railroad stations, and industrial sites, thereby contributing to infrastructure development activities.

Asia-Pacific dominated the reach stacker market in 2022, with the report covering regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The substantial growth in seaborne trade worldwide is another significant factor driving the reach stacker market. As seaborne trade continues to expand, reach stackers are crucial for transporting intermodal cargo containers in sea terminals or ports. The growth in seaborne trade leads to lower freight costs, improved shipping efficiency, and increased economic liberalization, benefiting consumers worldwide.

The reach stacker market encompasses the sales of reach stackers operating on compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. The market value represents the revenues generated by enterprises through the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market value and consumption values generated by organizations within the market.

With its detailed insights and reliable data, this report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with the critical information needed to assess and navigate the global reach stacker market effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.06 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

