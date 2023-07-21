Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights and critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the drug discovery informatics market. The market is projected to grow from $2.97 billion in 2022 to $3.32 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $5.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major players in the drug discovery informatics market include Accenture Plc., Certara, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Infosys Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, PerkinElmer Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Oracle Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., and ChemAxon Ltd.

Drug discovery informatics involves the development of systems that can efficiently handle large volumes of clinical trial and treatment data, facilitating faster and more efficient research and development of new treatments.

The services offered in the drug discovery informatics market include in-house and outsourced solutions. In-house solutions refer to computer programs developed by companies themselves and used for their business operations. Various modalities, such as cloud-based systems and in-campus applications, are utilized for tasks like data sequencing, molecular docking, identification and validation, and target data analysis. Pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and biotechnology companies are the primary end-users of these solutions.

Technological advancements are driving the drug discovery informatics market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative solutions to enhance their market position. In a recent merger, Norstella, a pharmaceutical consultancy services and solutions provider, joined forces with Citeline, a provider of pharmaceutical intelligence and research and development. This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in the drug development process, leading to faster availability of medicines for patients.

North America dominated the drug discovery informatics market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant factor driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics market. Chronic illnesses, which last for a year or longer and require ongoing medical treatment, affect a substantial portion of the population. Drug discovery informatics systems enable researchers to study complex molecular changes associated with disease progression and drug response, leading to comprehensive models of healthy, diseased, and treated states.

The World Health Organization reports that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are expected to cause 41 million deaths in 2022, accounting for 74% of all global deaths. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory disorders, and diabetes are among the leading causes. This rising prevalence of chronic diseases underscores the importance of drug discovery informatics in advancing research and development efforts.

The drug discovery informatics market encompasses a wide range of services, including literature databases, chemical and biological databases, predictive analytics, structural analysis, and data analytics in genomics and proteomics. The market also includes the sales of continuous integration (CI) design tools and pharmacophore modeling tools used in drug discovery informatics. The market value represents revenues generated by providers through sales, grants, or donations, and it includes related goods and services.

As the drug discovery informatics market continues to evolve, it presents ample opportunities for companies to leverage technological advancements and address the growing demand for efficient and effective research and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

