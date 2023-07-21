Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Markets, 2023-2030: Market to Grow by Over $1.5 Billion - Streamlining Regulatory Compliance with Innovative Software Solutions

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market by Component (Services, Solution), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market size was estimated at USD 896.00 million in 2022, USD 1.02 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.45% to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solution. The Services is further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Solution is further studied across IDMP/Compliance Management, Regulatory Information Management, and Regulatory Submissions Management System. The Solution is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Government Agencies, Hospitals & Care Providers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies. The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strengthening the regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry

Increased focus on reducing manual efforts and errors

Demand for streamline the data of medical products and devices

Restraints

High cost of implementation and training at administrative side

Opportunities

Innovation in software with improved process to assure effective management of regulatory information

Increasing pharma business expansion in different regulatory territories

Challenges

Constantly evolving the regulatory landscape

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscape

Antares Vision S.p.A.

ArisGlobal LLC

arivis AG by Carl Zeiss AG

Dassault Systemes S.E.

DDi Smart Technology

Dovel Group

Ennov Group

EXTEDO GmbH

Freyr Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Informa PLC

Instem PLC

IQVIA Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

NNIT GROUP

pharmaREADY by Navitas Life Sciences

Veeva Systems Inc.

