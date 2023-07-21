Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market: 2023-2033 Report Reveals Promising Revenue Growth and Key Industry Insights

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market is predicted to reach an estimated value of US$1,655 million by the year 2023, with promising revenue growth anticipated through to 2033, according to a comprehensive report released today. The 320+ page report provides valuable insights into the industry's prospects, potential investments, and top company coverage.

The report, titled "Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033," analyzes the revenue forecasts for various segments of the market, including components, services, mode of transport, holding temperature range, and end-users, both at a global and regional level. The study encompasses five regional and 18 key national markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA, as well as the markets in prominent economies such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Detailed revenue forecasts for the Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market from 2023 to 2033 Analysis of five regional and 18 national markets Company profiles for 12 major companies involved in the market Quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions Insights into COVID-19 impact and recovery patterns Segmentation of the market by components, services, mode of transport, holding temperature range, and end-users Examination of favorable initiatives and programs facilitating easier access to cell and gene therapy Discussion of government regulations impacting industry growth

The report highlights the significant role of patient access programs in facilitating the reach of cell and gene therapies to patients with rare or serious diseases. These programs offer financial assistance, regulatory guidance, and transportation support to ensure patients receive effective therapy. However, the high cost associated with the storage and transport of biologics, especially those requiring ultra-low temperature storage, can pose a challenge to market growth.

Stringent government regulations regarding the importation of cell and gene therapeutics are also identified as potential hindrances to industry growth. Manufacturers are required to meet specific safety standards before gaining market approval, which can be particularly challenging in regions with less established regulatory frameworks.

Potential buyers of the report are advised to consider essential questions related to the vaccine contract manufacturing market's evolution, driving and restraining factors, submarket growth predictions, and the main drivers for the overall market. The report provides in-depth analysis, market outlooks, and the impact of rising vaccine contract manufacturing prices and recent developments.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033 is a valuable resource for leading firms looking to understand the industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as for companies seeking expansion opportunities in different industries or regions. The report's exclusive data analysis and insights will keep businesses informed with essential business intelligence.

Companies covered in the report include:

Carina Biotech

SaudiVax

ABL Research and Development (R&D) Biotech

Sofinnova Partners

Marken (a UPS Company)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ReiThera

Curocell Inc.

ExCellThera

Grifols

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE

Cell Matters

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc.

Chimeric Therapeutics

WuXi AppTec

Genethon

Cell&Co BioServices

Hanjin

Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhjje0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.