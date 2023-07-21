Network Security Market 2023-2033 Report Reveals Strong Revenue Growth and Top Company Coverage

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Security Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the network security industry, providing revenue forecasts, market trends, and key player analysis for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The report forecasts that the global Network Security Market will surpass an impressive value of $29.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to experience robust revenue growth throughout the next decade. As organizations worldwide face increasing cyber threats, the demand for robust network security measures has become critical in safeguarding digital systems and networks.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Revenue forecasts for the Network Security Market from 2023 to 2033, with detailed insights into deployment, organization size, offering, solutions, and vertical segments at both global and regional levels. Revenue forecasts for four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa - along with 20 key national markets, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia, among others. In-depth company profiles for 15 major players in the network security market, offering crucial insights into their growth prospects and strategies.

The network security market is experiencing rapid growth due to several driving factors. The escalating frequency and severity of cyber-attacks, the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) have contributed significantly to the industry's expansion.

With over 1.5 billion data breaches in 2020 alone, the urgency to prioritize network security has never been greater. Businesses across all sectors and sizes seek reliable network security solutions to protect sensitive data and intellectual property from cybercriminals.

Cloud-based solutions are also contributing to the market's growth, as businesses increasingly shift their operations to the cloud. Scalable, flexible, and cost-effective, cloud-based security solutions offer an attractive option for organizations of all sizes.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has further expanded the attack surface for cyber threats. Protecting IoT devices and networks has become a paramount concern to ensure data integrity and device reliability.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

How will the network security market evolve from 2023 to 2033? What are the driving and restraining factors influencing the market's growth? How will each network security submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue share in 2033? How will the market shares of leading network security companies change from 2023 to 2033? What are the implications of current network security projects on the market's evolution? Which national markets are expected to outperform others, and what is the market's outlook in 2033? Who are the leading players in the network security market, and what are their prospects for the forecast period?

The report provides 130 tables and 188 charts/graphs, delivering exclusive insights to help businesses identify lucrative opportunities and make informed decisions. It includes qualitative analyses of market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and the impact of rising network security prices and recent developments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the industry and businesses. It discusses four recovery patterns ("V," "L," "W," and "U") to assess the impact on the network security market.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Deployment: On-Premises and Cloud

Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Micro Enterprises

Offering: Product, Service, Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), and Reseller

Solution: Firewall, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS), Virtual Private Network (VPN), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Other Solutions

Vertical: Aerospace and Defence, Government Institutions, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Other Verticals

Top Companies Covered:

The report highlights key players in the Network Security Market from 2023 to 2033, including:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. F5 Networks, Inc. Forcepoint LLC Fortinet, Inc. IBM Security Services Imperva Inc. Juniper Networks, Inc. McAfee Corp. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Proofpoint, Inc. Sophos Trellix Trend Micro Inc.



