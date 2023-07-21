Rising Demand for Personalized Treatments Fuels Market Progression for AI in Precision Medicine to 2023-2033

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A groundbreaking report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market predicts a remarkable revenue surge, with a value exceeding US$1.5 billion in 2023. The comprehensive study covers the period from 2023 to 2033, projecting robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The report offers valuable insights into the industry's potential, identifying leading organizations and their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, positioning businesses for success in this dynamic market.

The Rising Demand for Personalized Treatments Fuels Market Progression

The surge in demand for personalized treatments is a significant driving force behind the AI in Precision Medicine Market's growth. Patients and their families increasingly seek healthcare options tailored to their specific needs, aiming for treatments with higher success rates and fewer side effects. Personalized medicine offers the potential to improve outcomes, reduce adverse effects, and enhance patient satisfaction.

Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders, has risen globally. This growing complexity and diversity of diseases call for specialized treatment approaches, where AI-based solutions prove to be invaluable. Consequently, pharmaceutical corporations, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions are increasingly integrating AI technologies into precision medicine research.

Data Security Concerns Pose Challenges to Market Expansion

Despite the remarkable potential of AI in precision medicine, the industry faces significant challenges related to data security and privacy. With AI algorithms relying heavily on extensive datasets, including genomic data and medical records, protecting sensitive patient information becomes a top priority. Data breaches and unauthorized access to personal health information pose substantial risks, making robust cybersecurity measures and access controls essential to safeguard patient privacy.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

The report provides crucial insights to guide businesses in their strategic decision-making process. It addresses various key questions, including:

How is the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market evolving? What factors are driving and restraining the market's growth? How will each submarket segment grow by 2033 and contribute to revenue? How will market shares for each submarket change from 2023 to 2033? What are the main drivers for the overall market from 2023 to 2033? Will leading markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will market shares of national markets change by 2033, and which geographical region will lead the market? Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period? How will the industry evolve between 2023 and 2033, considering current and upcoming AI in Precision Medicine projects? Is there a need for product commercialization to scale the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Exclusive Offerings of the Report

The 248-page report offers 91 tables and 127 charts/graphs, providing comprehensive coverage of the AI in Precision Medicine Market. It analyzes global, regional, and national sales and growth patterns, identifying key trends and projections made by competitors. Additionally, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 recession and bounce, providing valuable forecasts to 2033.

Segmentation and Company Profiles

The report presents detailed segmentation, covering components (Software, Services, and Hardware), technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), and therapeutic applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, and Others). Moreover, it offers revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The report includes profiles of prominent companies in the AI in Precision Medicine Market, such as Atomwise Inc., BPGbio, Inc., Exscientia, Indivumed GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Intel Corporation, Merative, NVIDIA Corporation, Tempus, and Zephyr AI.

How the Report Empowers Your Business

In conclusion, this comprehensive report equips businesses with invaluable knowledge and insights to make informed decisions in the AI in Precision Medicine Market. From revenue forecasts to regional analysis, the report uncovers lucrative investment opportunities. As the industry continues to evolve, staying informed with this data-driven study will enable businesses to seize growth prospects and remain at the forefront of the market.

