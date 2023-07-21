New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motion Control Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477917/?utm_source=GNW



Motion Control Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the motion control market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronic, metal & machinery manufacturing, food & beverage, medical, printing & paper, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic end use industries. The global motion control market is expected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes, growing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT), and rising trend of warehouse automation globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Motion Control Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global motion control market by offering, system, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Motion Control Market by Offering [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Actuators & Mechanical Systems

• Drives

• Motors

• Motion Controllers

• Sensors & Feedback Devices

• Software & Services



Motion Control Market by System [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Open-loop Systems

• Closed-loop Systems



Motion Control Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Metal Cutting

• Metal Forming

• Material Handling

• Packaging & Labelling

• Robotics

• Others



Motion Control Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Medical

• Printing & Papers

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

• Others



Motion Control Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Motion Control Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, motion control companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the motion control companies profiled in this report include-



• ABB

• FANUC Corporation

• Parker Hannifin

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• Yaskawa Electric

• Robert Bosch

• Novanta

Motion Control Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that drives is expected to remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period because it ensures superior positioning, speed and motion control and also helps in improving the productivity of machine as well as equipment.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of automated manufacturing in the automotive industry, coupled with growing demand for electric and gas powered vehicles.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising automation activities in various end-use industries and increasing usage of customized robots for diverse applications during manufacturing of smartphones and automobiles.

Features of the Motion Control Market

• Market Size Estimates: Motion control market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Motion control market size by various segments, such as by offering, system, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Motion control market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by offering, system, application, end use industry, and regions for the motion control market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the motion control market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the motion control market size?

Answer: The global motion control market is expected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for motion control market?

Answer: The global motion control market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the motion control market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes, growing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and rising trend of warehouse automation globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for motion control market?

Answer: The future of the motion control market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronic, metal & machinery manufacturing, food & beverage, medical, printing & paper, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key motion control companies?



Answer: Some of the key motion control companies are as follows:

Q6. Which motion control segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that drives is expected to remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period because it ensures superior positioning, speed and motion control and also helps in improving the productivity of machine as well as equipment.

Q7. In motion control market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising automation activities in various end use industries and increasing usage of customized robots for diverse applications during manufacturing of smartphones and automobiles.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global motion control market by offering (actuators & mechanical systems, drives, motors, motion controllers, sensors & feedback devices, and software & services), system (open-loop systems and closed-loop systems), application (metal cutting, metal forming, material handling, packaging & labelling, robotics, and others), end use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, metal & machinery manufacturing, food & beverages, medical, printing & papers, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to motion control market or related to motion control companies, motion control market size, motion control market share, motion control analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

