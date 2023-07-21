New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Manhole Cover Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477916/?utm_source=GNW



FRP Manhole Cover Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the FRP manhole cover market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal & road and communication & power applications. The global FRP manhole cover market is expected to reach an estimated $2.11 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization and growing construction sector that has driven the need of manholes for maintenance and cleaning and increasing the adoption of FRP manholes, owing to their properties, like good resistance to chemical and corrosion, in fertilizer and chemical sectors.



FRP Manhole Cover Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global FRP manhole cover market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



FRP Manhole Cover Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Gas Manhole Covers

• Power Manhole Covers

• Others



FRP Manhole Cover Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Municipal and Roads

• Communication and Power

• Others



FRP Manhole Cover Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of FRP Manhole Cover Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, FRP manhole cover companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the FRP manhole cover companies profiled in this report include-



• Tribeni Fiber

• Rawji Industrial

• BrisCover

• Sai Cement products

• Saiplus Composite

• Sintex

• Fibrelite

FRP Manhole Cover Market Insights

• The municipal & road segment is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these manholes in various types of terrains, roads, and wastewater collection systems.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous expansion of construction and industrial sector and encouraging government spending to upgrade the drainage system in the region.

Features of the FRP Manhole Cover Market

• Market Size Estimates: FRP manhole cover market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: FRP manhole cover market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: FRP manhole cover market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the FRP manhole cover market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the FRP manhole cover market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the FRP manhole cover market size?

Answer: The global FRP manhole cover market is expected to reach an estimated $2.11 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for FRP manhole cover market?

Answer: The global FRP manhole cover market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the FRP manhole cover market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization and growing construction sector that has driven the need of manholes for maintenance and cleaning and increasing the adoption of FRP manholes, owing to their properties, like good resistance to chemical and corrosion, in fertilizer and chemical sectors.

Q4. What are the major segments for FRP manhole cover market?

Answer: The future of the FRP manhole cover market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal & road and communication & power applications.

Q5. Who are the key FRP manhole cover companies?



Q6. In FRP manhole cover market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous expansion of construction and industrial sector and encouraging government spending to upgrade the drainage system in the region.

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global FRP manhole cover market by product type (gas manhole covers, power manhole covers, and others), application (municipal and roads, communication and power, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



