Global Threat Intelligence Market Set to Surpass US$9.55 Billion by 2023

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Threat Intelligence Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Threat Intelligence Market is projected to achieve significant growth, with overall world revenue surpassing US$9.55 billion in 2023, according to this latest report. The study predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033, indicating a promising future for the market. The report identifies key organizations that hold substantial potential in the industry, offering invaluable insights into their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects.

Growing Frequency and Impact of Cyber Attacks

In recent years, cyber-attacks have increased in both frequency and impact across various industries. High-profile data breaches and ransomware incidents have exposed organizations to potential financial and reputational damage. To effectively combat these threats, timely and accurate information on emerging attack trends is crucial. Threat intelligence provides real-time data on threats, enabling organizations to anticipate and mitigate potential breaches. By leveraging this intelligence, businesses can strengthen their incident response capabilities, minimize attack impact, and safeguard their valuable assets.

Increasing Sophistication of Cyber Threats

As technology evolves, cyber threats also become more sophisticated. Cybercriminals continuously develop advanced techniques and tools to breach networks, steal data, and disrupt operations. To stay ahead of this evolving threat landscape, organizations must leverage threat intelligence for valuable insights into emerging threats. This includes new attack vectors, advanced malware, and tactics used by adversaries. By doing so, businesses can proactively identify vulnerabilities, reinforce their defenses, and minimize the risk of falling victim to sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Key Questions to Consider Before Buying a Market Research Report

The report encourages leading firms seeking new revenue opportunities to understand the industry's dynamics thoroughly. It also proves useful for companies aiming to expand into different industries or regions. Some key questions to consider are:

How is the threat intelligence market evolving?

What are the driving and restraining factors for the threat intelligence market?

How will each threat intelligence submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue contribution in 2033?

How will the market shares of each threat intelligence submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading threat intelligence markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will certain national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of national markets change by 2033, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the threat intelligence projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of current and future threat intelligence projects?

Is there a greater need for product commercialization to further scale the threat intelligence market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Report Highlights and Coverage

The comprehensive 340-page report provides 140 tables and 201 charts/graphs, offering exclusive insights for leading companies striving for new revenue opportunities. It presents key lucrative areas in the industry that companies can target immediately. Additionally, the report contains in-depth global, regional, and national sales and growth analysis.

The report also covers:

Key successful trends, changes, and revenue projections made by competitors.

Forecast to 2033 and other analyses, providing commercial prospects.

Original analyses, business outlooks, and developments in the industry.

Qualitative analysis, including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, cost structures, impact of rising threat intelligence prices, and recent developments.

Moreover, the report takes into account the implications of COVID-19 on the industry, providing insights into recovery patterns ("V," "L," "W," and "U") and their impact.

Segments Covered in the Report

The report segments the Threat Intelligence Market based on deployment mode, application, services, component, and end-users, including:

Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

Application: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Government, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Business Continuity Planning and Management

Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

Component: Solutions, Services, Other Component

End-User: IT and ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Other End-User

Regional and National Markets Covered

The report provides revenue forecasts up to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets, including:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Leading Companies

The report profiles major companies in the Threat Intelligence Market from 2023 to 2033, including:

Anomali

AT&T Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Cyware

DXC Technology

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Mimecast Limited

ThreatConnect, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

How the Threat Intelligence Market Report Will Benefit You

The 340+ page report provides revenue forecasts up to 2033 for various market segments and geographic regions. It offers insights into industry prospects, identifying lucrative investment opportunities and revenue potential. Additionally, the report includes profiles of 15 major companies operating in the Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033.

This report provides essential quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions, ensuring you stay informed with valuable business intelligence. It also discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and your company, presenting four recovery patterns ("V," "L," "W," and "U").

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejzkir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.