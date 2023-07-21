New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Container Terminal Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477914/?utm_source=GNW



Automated Container Terminal Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the automated container terminal market looks promising with opportunities in the greenfield and brownfield projects. The global automated container terminal market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significant need for large container ships, growing demand for containerization in freight transportation, and increasing integration of IoT in terminal automation.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Automated Container Terminal Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automated container terminal market by automation type, product, project, and region, as follows:



Automated Container Terminal Market by Automation Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Semi-Automation

• Fully Automation

• Quary Crane



Automated Container Terminal Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Software

• Equipment

• Services



Automated Container Terminal Market by Project [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Greenfield Projects

• Brownfield Projects



Automated Container Terminal Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automated Container Terminal Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, automated container terminal companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automated container terminal companies profiled in this report include-



• Cargotec

• Konecranes

• ZPMC

• Liebherr

• ABB

• Künz

• Cyberlogitec

Automated Container Terminal Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that service will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the enormous need for services to prevent even slight errors in any automated terminals’ equipment, which could helps in avoiding an immense loss of productivity.

• Brownfield project segment is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of projects to automate current terminals partially or fully so as to reduce costs and make the most efficient use of existing resources.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing trade through waterways, increasing investment in ports and terminals to modernize and automate terminal containers, and the presence of key marine ports in the region.

Features of the Automated Container Terminal Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automated container terminal market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automated container terminal market size by various segments, such as by automation type, product, project, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automated container terminal market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different automation types, products, projects, and regions for the automated container terminal market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automated container terminal market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automated container terminal market size?

Answer: The global automated container terminal market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automated container terminal market?

Answer: The global automated container terminal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automated container terminal market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are significant need for large container ships, growing demand for containerization in freight transportation, and increasing integration of IoT in terminal automation.

Q4. What are the major segments for automated container terminal market?

Answer: The future of the automated container terminal market looks promising with opportunities in the greenfield and brownfield projects.

Q5. Who are the key automated container terminal companies?



Answer: Some of the key automated container terminal companies are as follows:

Q6. Which automated container terminal segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that services will remain the largest product segment over the forecast period due to the enormous need for services to prevent even slight errors in any automated terminals’ equipment, which could helps in avoiding an immense loss of productivity.

Q7. In automated container terminal market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing trade through waterways, increasing investment in ports and terminals to modernize and automate terminal containers, and the presence of key marine ports in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automated container terminal market by automation type (semi-automation, fully automation, and quary crane), product (software, equipment, and services), project (greenfield projects and brownfield projects), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



