Fire Hydrant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global fire hydrant market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and industrial markets. The global fire hydrant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing industrialization and urbanization, rising commercial and industrial construction activities and introduction of strict fire safety regulations by government.



Fire Hydrant Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fire hydrant market by product type, operating type, construction, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Fire Hydrant Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Dry Barrel

• Wet Barrel



Fire Hydrant Market by Operating Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Conventional

• Smart



Fire Hydrant Market by Construction [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Underground

• Above Ground



Fire Hydrant Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Industrial



Fire Hydrant Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fire Hydrant Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fire hydrant companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire hydrant companies profiled in this report include-

• American Cast Iron

• AVK International

• BOCCIOLONE ANTINCEDIO

• EJ Group

• IMP Armature

• Kupferle Foundry

• McWane International

• Mueller

• NEWAGE FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

• Rapidrop Global

Fire Hydrant Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that dry barrel is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing use of dry barrel fire hydrants in regions with a colder climate and it is specifically designed for areas with lower temperatures as the barrels above the ground remain dry and water is mainly located below the ground, thus prevents it from freezing.

• Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to high risk of human life losses associated with fire accidents because of presence of more people at such places and rising asset protection awareness among people.

• North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to strict regulations by government, huge availability of corrosion-free hydrants, and quick water storage for fire safety in the region.

Features of the Fire Hydrant Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fire hydrant market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Fire hydrant market size by various segments, such as by product type, operating type, construction, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fire hydrant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, operating type, construction, end use industry, and regions for the fire hydrant market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire hydrant market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fire hydrant market size?

Answer: The global fire hydrant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fire hydrant market?

Answer: The global fire hydrant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fire hydrant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing industrialization and urbanization, rising commercial and industrial construction activities and introduction of strict fire safety regulations by government.

Q4. What are the major segments for fire hydrant market?

Answer: The future of the fire hydrant market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and industrial markets.

Q5. Who are the key fire hydrant companies?



Q6. Which fire hydrant segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that dry barrel is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing use of dry barrel fire hydrants in regions with a colder climate and it is specifically designed for areas with lower temperatures as the barrels above the ground remain dry and water is mainly located below the ground, thus prevents it from freezing.

Q7. In fire hydrant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to strict regulations by government, huge availability of corrosion-free hydrants, and quick water storage for fire safety in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the fire hydrant market by product type (dry barrel and wet barrel), operating type (conventional and smart), construction (underground and above ground), end use industry (commercial and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



