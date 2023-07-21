New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Safety Sensor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477911/?utm_source=GNW



Safety Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global safety sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and automotive industries. The global safety sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are escalating need for automated safety solutions and evolution of industry 4.0, increasing numbers of deaths and injuries in factories, and rising awareness towards safety or workers in the manufacturing industry.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Safety Sensor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global safety sensor market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Safety Sensor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Safety Light Curtain

• Safety Laser Scanner

• Safety Mat

• Safety Edge

• Others



Safety Sensor Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverage

• Automotive

• Others



Safety Sensor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Safety Sensor Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies safety sensor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the safety sensor companies profiled in this report include:

• ABB

• Rockwell Automation

• Sensata Technologies

• Pinnacle Systems

• Pilz GmbH

• Autonics

• nanotron Technologies

Safety Sensor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that safety laser scanner is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the enormous use of this scanner in area protection to find individuals and products that might be in the way of operation or movement.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing automation system integration in the automobile manufacturing unit and widespread usage of safety sensors like light curtains and safety mats in vehicles.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing number of stringent regulations for safety and growing penetration of safety sensors in the factories of the region.

Features of the Safety Sensor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Safety sensor market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Safety sensor market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Safety sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use industry, and regions for the safety sensor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the safety sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the safety sensor market size?

Answer: The global safety sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for safety sensor market?

Answer: The global safety sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the safety sensor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are escalating need for automated safety solutions and evolution of industry 4.0, increasing numbers of deaths and injuries in factories, and rising awareness towards safety or workers in the manufacturing industry.

Q4. What are the major segments for safety sensor market?

Answer: The future of the safety sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and automotive industries.

Q5. Who are the key safety sensor companies?



Answer: Some of the key safety sensor companies are as follows:

• ABB

• Rockwell Automation

• Sensata Technologies

• Pinnacle Systems

• Pilz GmbH

• Autonics

• nanotron Technologies

Q6. Which safety sensor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that safety laser scanner is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the enormous use of this scanner in area protection to find individuals and products that might be in the way of operation or movement.

Q7. In safety sensor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing number of stringent regulations for safety and growing penetration of safety sensors in the factories of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

For any questions related to safety sensor market or related to safety sensor companies, safety sensor market size, safety sensor market share, safety sensor market growth, safety sensor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

