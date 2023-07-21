World Revenue for AI in Genomics Market Predicted to Surpass US$761.1 Million in 2023

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts significant revenue growth in this sector, projecting the market's value to surpass US$761.1 million in 2023. Strong revenue growth is anticipated throughout the forecast period until 2033.

AI's Integration with Genomics Initiatives Drives Market Growth

The AI in Genomics Market has witnessed remarkable advancements, with over 38 million genomes examined through genotyping to whole genome sequencing. By 2025, this number is expected to rise to 52 million genomes. The healthcare industry stands to benefit from genomic initiatives by developing companion diagnostics for personalized medicine, identifying disease-risk genetic variants, enabling early patient diagnosis, and facilitating disease prevention. Furthermore, genomic initiatives play a pivotal role in accelerating drug discovery, repurposing, and clinical development.

Challenges in AI Talent and Data Privacy May Impede Industry Growth

Despite the promising growth, the AI in Genomics Market faces two significant challenges. Firstly, AI technology necessitates a highly skilled workforce, particularly in the healthcare sector, which demands expertise in both healthcare and AI due to unique data privacy and regulatory challenges. Secondly, integrating AI in genomics raises concerns about data privacy, requiring robust data protection measures and public awareness efforts to ensure secure and responsible use of genomic data in AI applications.

Top Company Coverage: Leading Organizations and their Potential

The report provides valuable insights into the top organizations with the greatest potential in the AI in Genomics Market. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Deep Genomics Incorporated are at the forefront of this industry. Additionally, it offers comprehensive coverage of these companies' capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, enabling businesses to stay ahead.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The report addresses essential questions to guide leading firms in understanding the AI in Genomics industry dynamics and identifying new revenue opportunities. Key inquiries include:

How is the AI in Genomics Market evolving? What are the driving and restraining factors influencing market growth? How will submarkets grow, and what will be their revenue share in 2033? Which national markets will lead the industry in 2033, and how will the market shares change? What are the AI in Genomics projects of leading companies, and how will the industry evolve from 2023 to 2033?

Report Highlights and Benefits:

The AI in Genomics Market 2023-2033 report offers an array of valuable insights and benefits:

Revenue forecasts up to 2033 for the overall market and various segments. In-depth analysis of global, regional, and national sales and growth. Key trends, changes, and revenue projections made by competitors. Qualitative analyses of market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. Impact of COVID-19 on the industry and potential recovery patterns. Revenue forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Profiles of leading companies and their potential for market growth.

