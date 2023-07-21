EV Technology Group Announces C$2.5 Million Convertible Note Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (OTCQB: EVTGF, NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A), announces today that it intends to offer up to C$2.5 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible notes (the “Notes”) on a private placement basis (the “Offering”).

The Notes will mature one year from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”), unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted in accordance with their terms prior to the Maturity Date and shall accrue interest at the rate of 7.0% per annum. At the Company’s election, the Notes may be converted to common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the Maturity Date at a price equal to the trading price of the Common Shares on the Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange, less a 10% discount (the “Maturity Conversion Price”). Furthermore, upon the occurrence of a qualifying transactions, including for example a public offering of the securities of the Company in the United States or a merger, amalgamation or combination of the Company with a public company whose securities are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the NYSE American or the New York Stock Exchange (a “Qualifying Transaction”), the Notes shall automatically convert into Common Shares at a conversion price at a price equal to the ascribed price per Common Share in the relevant transaction giving rise to the automatic conversion less a 75% discount (the “QT Conversion Price”), provided that the Maturity Conversion Price and the QT Conversion Price shall not be lower than C$0.045 per Common Share.

The Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including final approval of the Cboe Canada. Funds from the Offering will be used for general working capital, acquisitions and to advance the Company’s business.

Corporate Update

This Offering occurs at a key moment of growth for EV Technology Group, and at its completion will help the Company continue to execute on its strategy of acquiring and electrifying iconic automotive brands.

EV Technology Group’s strategic partner MOKE International continues to prove out the power of this strategy. It has recently opened its order books for the new Electric MOKE Californian, and inspired the public in its appearances at Goodwood and with Miami photographer Jordan Braun.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group said: “As the MOKE brand’s continued growth demonstrates, our strategy of acquiring and electrifying iconic automotive brands has resonance with a large market. This Offering is being made in a context of funding continued transformational growth for EV Technology Group and our strategic partners.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands –and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Forward-Looking Information

