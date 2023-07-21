Annual Financial Report

Stagecoach Group Limited (the “Company”)

A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"):





Stagecoach Group Limited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 April 2023





It will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism





The Annual Report and Financial Statements are also available on the Company's website http://www.stagecoachgroup.com





For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group Limited www.stagecoachgroup.com

Bruce Dingwall, Chief Financial Officer

+44(0)1738 442 111

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

+44(0)1738 442 111