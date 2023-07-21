Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033: A Comprehensive Analysis Revealing Lucrative Growth Opportunities and Regional Insights

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Advantages of Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs)

Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) are military ordnance designed to hit specific targets with a high degree of accuracy, minimizing collateral damage. These weapons use advanced guidance systems such as GPS, inertial navigation, and laser guidance to precisely navigate to their targets. The key advantages of PGMs include:

Increased Precision: PGMs can strike targets with high precision, reducing the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties. Effective Mission Outcomes: With improved accuracy, PGMs increase the likelihood of successful mission outcomes. Versatile Deployment: PGMs come in various forms, including bombs, missiles, and artillery shells, and can be launched from multiple platforms like aircraft, ships, and ground-based systems.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report covers various segments of the Precision Guided Munition Market, including Mode of Operation, Launch Platform, Speed, Product, and Technology. The regional coverage includes four major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with 20 leading national markets, providing comprehensive revenue forecasts up to 2033.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

The report addresses critical questions that businesses need answers to before making informed decisions:

Market Evolution: How is the Precision Guided Munition Market evolving? Driving and Restraining Factors: What factors are driving and restraining the market? Revenue Projections: How will each submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue share in 2033? Market Shares: How will the market shares of each submarket develop from 2023 to 2033? Key Drivers: What will be the primary driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033? Regional Performance: Will leading markets follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual markets outperform others? Geographical Leader: Which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Top Company Coverage

The report includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the Precision Guided Munition Market, such as BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Boeing Company, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The report also incorporates a thorough analysis of the industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including recovery patterns and their impact on the market. The study offers insights into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and companies during the next ten years.

Key Findings and Recommendations

In conclusion, the Precision Guided Munition Market is expected to surpass US$38.21 billion in 2023, with robust revenue growth forecasted up to 2033. To remain competitive and capitalize on the industry's prospects, businesses should consider investing in key lucrative areas, including autonomous and semi-autonomous technologies. Moreover, companies should explore growth opportunities in specific regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

