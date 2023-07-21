New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Laser System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477908/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial Laser System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global industrial laser system market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor & electronic, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical sectors. The global industrial laser system market is expected to reach an estimated $32.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are continuous adoption of industrial IoT, increasing demand for material processing across various end use industries, and widespread usage of high-power UV lasers in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, lithium ion batteries, and LEDs for consumer electronics and clean energy.



Industrial Laser System Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global industrial laser system market by laser type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Industrial Laser System Market by Laser Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fiber

• Solid-State

• CO2

• Others



Industrial Laser System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cutting

• Welding

• Marking

• Drilling

• Others



Industrial Laser System Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical

• Others



Industrial Laser System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Industrial Laser System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial laser system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial laser system companies profiled in this report include:

• Amonics

• Apollo Instruments

• Coherent

• IPG Photonics

• Jenoptik Laser

• CY Laser SRL

Industrial Laser System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as they offer exceptional performance with minimal maintenance and requires less cooling to operate and are energy efficient.

• Semiconductor & electronic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the enormous usage of laser in the production and processing of semiconductors.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing investments for advancement in laser technology by major players and huge demand for this system among various end use industries, such as metal processing, machinery manufacturing, medical, and defense of the region.

Features of the Industrial Laser System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Industrial laser system market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Industrial laser system market size by various segments, such as by laser type, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Industrial laser system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by laser type, application, end use industry, and regions for the industrial laser system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the industrial laser system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the industrial laser system market size?

Answer: The global industrial laser system market is expected to reach an estimated $32.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for industrial laser system market?

Answer: The global industrial laser system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the industrial laser system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are continuous adoption of industrial IoT, increasing demand for material processing across various end use industries, and widespread usage of high-power UV lasers in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, lithium ion batteries, and LEDs for consumer electronics and clean energy.

Q4. What are the major segments for industrial laser system market?

Answer: The future of the industrial laser system market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor & electronic, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical sectors.

Q5. Who are the key industrial laser system companies?



Answer: Some of the key industrial laser system companies are as follows:

Q6. Which industrial laser system segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as they offer exceptional performance with minimal maintenance and requires less cooling to operate and are energy-efficient.

Q7. In industrial laser system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing investments for advancement in laser technology by major players and huge demand for this system among various end use industries, such as metal processing, machinery manufacturing, medical, and defense of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the industrial laser system market by laser type (fiber, solid-state, CO2, and others), application (cutting, welding, marking, drilling, and others), end use industry (semiconductor & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



