Medical Device Reprocessing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global medical device reprocessing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare markets. The global medical device reprocessing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for medical supplies globally, low prices of reprocessed medical devices, and growing awareness and campaigns from NGOs to reduce the volume of medical waste generated.



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global medical device reprocessing market by products & services, device type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Product & Service [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Reprocessing Support & Services

• Reprocessing Medical Devices



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Device Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Critical Devices

• Semi-Critical Devices

• Non-Critical Devices



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Gynaecology

• Arthroscopy & Orthopedic Surgery

• General Surgery and Anesthesia

• Others



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Healthcare



Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Medical Device Reprocessing Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, medical device reprocessing companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical devices reprocessing companies profiled in this report include-

• Stryker Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Vanguard AG

• Medtronic

• Steris Healthcare

• Innovative Health

• Northeast Scientific

• Cardinal Health

• Medsalv

• Arjo Group

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that reprocessing support & services is expected to remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period due to growing acceptance of third party reprocessing services by healthcare facilities owing to reduced in-house reprocessing costs.

• Within this market, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, arthroscopy & orthopedic surgery, general surgery and anesthesia, and others are segments of medical device reprocessing market by application. The analyst forecasts that cardiology will remain the largest segment due to widespread presence of cardiac diseases that leads to increasing demand for diagnostic and surgical procedures.

• APAC will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to on-going technological advancements for automation and increasing awareness associated with reprocessed medical devices in the region.

Features of the Medical Device Reprocessing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical device reprocessing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical device reprocessing market size by various segments, such as by products & services, device type, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Medical device reprocessing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by products & services, device type, application, end use industry, and regions for the medical device reprocessing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical device reprocessing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

