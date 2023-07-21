New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Holographic Display Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477903/?utm_source=GNW



Holographic Display Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global holographic display market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer application, commercial application, industrial application, medical, and defense markets. The global holographic display market is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand of holographic displays in events and advertisements, growing awareness of holographic imaging for medical education in healthcare the industry, along with increasing use of online websites for purchasing goods and services.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Holographic Display Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global holographic display market by technology, product type, application, and region, as follows:



Holographic Display Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Electro Holographic Displays

• Touchable

• Laser

• Piston



Holographic Display Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cameras

• Digital Signage

• Kiosks

• Medical Imaging/Scanners

• Notebook and Laptops

• Smart TV’s/Holo TV’s

• Others



Holographic Display Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Applications

• Commercial Applications

• Industrial Applications

• Medical

• Defense

• Others



Holographic Display Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Holographic Display Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, holographic display companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the holographic display companies profiled in this report include-

• AV Concepts

• Eon Reality

• Konica Minolta

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Zebra Imaging

• Holoxica Limited

• Leia Display System

• Realfiction

• RealView Imaging

• ViewSonic Corporation

Holographic Display Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that smart TV’s/holo TV’s is expected to remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to increasing commercialization of smart 3D TV and on-going advancement in holographic technology.

• Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment due to growing demand of holographic screens in endoscopy and other medical equipment owing to rising cases of chronic diseases.

• North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced holographic systems in diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases along with increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other personal electronic devices in this region.

Features of the Holographic Display Market

• Market Size Estimates: Holographic display market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Holographic display market size by various segments, such as by technology, product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Holographic display market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technology, product type, application, and regions for the holographic display market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the holographic display market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the holographic display market size?

Answer: The global holographic display market is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for holographic display market?

Answer: The global holographic display market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the holographic display market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand of holographic displays in events and advertisements, growing awareness of holographic imaging for medical education in healthcare the industry, along with increasing use of online websites for purchasing goods and services.

Q4. What are the major segments for holographic display market?

Answer: The future of the holographic display market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer application, commercial application, industrial application, medical, and defense markets.

Q6. Which holographic display segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that smart TV’s/holo TV’s is expected to remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to increasing commercialization of smart 3D TV and on-going advancement in holographic technology.

Q7. In holographic display market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced holographic systems in diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases along with increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other personal electronic devices in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the holographic display market by technology (electro holographic displays, touchable, laser, and piston), product type (cameras, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging/scanners, notebook and laptops, smart TV’s/holo TV’s, and others), application (consumer applications, commercial applications, industrial applications, medical, defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



