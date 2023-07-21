English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 21 July 2023 at 14:45 EET

On 24 March 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,750 shares have been transferred to Kai Seikku as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kai Seikku

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 35714/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-07-21

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,750 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,750 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

