New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fitness Tracker Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477898/?utm_source=GNW



Fitness Tracker Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global fitness tracker market looks promising with opportunities in the heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, glucose monitoring, sport, running tracking, and cycling tracking applications. The global fitness tracker market is expected to reach an estimated $122.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major driver for this market is increasing consumer awareness about staying healthy and fit and monitoring their daily physical activity to live healthier lives and lower their chances of developing chronic diseases. Growing trend of wearable technology among youth and expanding availability of affordable fitness tracking gadgets also drive the market growth.

Fitness Tracker Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Application

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.

Fitness Tracker Market by Segments

Fitness Tracker Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fitness tracker market by product type, distribution channel, application, and region, as follows:



Fitness Tracker Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Smart Watches

Smart Bands

Smart Clothing

Others



Fitness Tracker Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Online

Offline



Fitness Tracker Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Monitoring

Glucose Monitoring

Sports

Running Tracking

Cycling Tracking

Others



Fitness Tracker Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Fitness Tracker Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fitness tracker companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fitness tracker companies profiled in this report include-

Apple

Fitbit

Garmin

Ambiotex

Samsung Electronics

Fitness Tracker Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that smart watches will remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to their live data monitoring capabilities, interoperability with smartphones, and ease of use features.

Running tracking is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing number of athletes across worldwide and growing awareness about trackers in sport activities.

North America will remain the largest region due to the rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-related chronic disorders and growing health awareness among population in the region.

Features of the Fitness Tracker Market



Market Size Estimates: Fitness tracker market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fitness tracker market size by various segments, such as by product type, distribution channel, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Fitness tracker market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, distribution channels, applications, and regions for the fitness tracker market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fitness tracker market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fitness tracker market size?

Answer: The global fitness tracker market is expected to reach an estimated $122.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fitness tracker market?

Answer: The global fitness tracker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fitness tracker market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market is increasing consumer awareness about staying healthy and fit and monitoring their daily physical activity to live healthier lives and lower their chances of developing chronic diseases. Growing trend of wearable technology among youth and expanding availability of affordable fitness tracking gadgets are also responsible for driving the market growth.

Q4. What are the major segments for fitness tracker market?

Answer: The future of the fitness tracker market looks promising with opportunities in the heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, glucose monitoring, sport, running tracking, and cycling tracking applications.

Q5. Who are the key fitness tracker companies?



Answer: Some of the key fitness tracker companies are as follows:

Apple

Fitbit

Garmin

Ambiotex

Samsung Electronics

Q6. Which fitness tracker segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that smart watches will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period owing to their live data monitoring capabilities, interoperability with smartphones, and ease of use features.

Q7. In fitness tracker market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-related chronic disorders and growing health awareness among population in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global fitness tracker market by product type (smart watches, smart bands, smart clothing, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), application (heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, glucose monitoring, sports, running tracking, cycling tracking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to fitness tracker market or related to fitness tracker companies, fitness tracker market size, fitness tracker market share, fitness tracker market growth, fitness tracker market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________