Oportun names Kate Layton as Chief Legal Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it is promoting Kate Layton to the role of Chief Legal Officer, reporting to CEO, Raul Vazquez. Layton has been with Oportun since 2015, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Before joining Oportun, Layton was a Senior Corporate Counsel at ServiceNow, and prior to moving in-house was an attorney at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Layton replaces Joan Aristei, who recently stepped down after more than nine years with the company.



“Kate has a long and successful track record of working closely with the entire Board and leadership team at Oportun, and has already assumed the expanded responsibilities of Chief Legal Officer,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “I look forward to continuing to work with Kate in the service of our members and our mission.”

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a digital banking platform that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $15.5 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

(650) 769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com