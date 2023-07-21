New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ball Valve Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477896/?utm_source=GNW



Ball Valve Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ball valve market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, energy power, chemical, water treatment, and paper making applications. The global ball valve market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of 3D printing technologies in valve manufacturing, widespread use of these valves in a variety of industrial machinery, and increasing number of new nuclear power plant projects, globally.

Ball Valve Market by Product Type, and Application

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.

Ball Valve Market by Segments

Ball Valve Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global ball valve market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Ball Valve Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Stainless Steel Ball Valves

Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Brass Ball Valves

Alloy Ball Valves

Cast Iron Ball Valves

Cast Steel Ball Valves

Others



Ball Valve Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Oil & Gas

Energy Power

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Paper Making Industry

Others



Ball Valve Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Ball Valve Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, ball valve companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ball valve companies profiled in this report include-

Tyco International

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Kitz

IMI plc

Cameron

GE

Ball Valve Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that stainless steel will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these valves in various end use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, oil and gas, and food and beverages.

Energy power is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the growing adoption of these valves to reduce dangerous emissions from coal-fired energy generation and expanding number of power plants.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing need for reliable and efficient flow control in various industries, such as chemical producers, oil and gas, water treatment, and power generation, and growing government investment to promote IoT implementation in industries of the region.

Features of the Ball Valve Market



Market Size Estimates: Ball valve market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Ball valve market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Ball valve market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the ball valve market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ball valve market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ball valve market size?

Answer: The global ball valve market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for ball valve market?

Answer: The global ball valve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ball valve market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of 3D printing technologies in valve manufacturing, widespread use of these valves in a variety of industrial machinery, and increasing number of new nuclear power plant projects globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for ball valve market?

Answer: The future of the ball valve market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, energy power, chemical, water treatment, and paper making applications.

Q5. Who are the key ball valve companies?



Answer: Some of the key ball valve companies are as follows:

Q6. Which ball valve segment will be the largest in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that stainless steel will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these valves in various end use industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and food and beverage.

Q7. In ball valve market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing need for reliable and efficient flow control in various industries, such as chemical producers, oil and gas, water treatment, and power generation, and growing government investment to promote IoT implementation in industries of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ball valve market by product type (stainless steel ball valves, carbon steel ball valves, bronze ball valves, brass ball valves, alloy ball valves, cast iron ball valves, cast steel ball valves, and others), application (oil & gas, energy power, chemical industry, water treatment industry, paper making industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the past five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to ball valve market or related to ball valve companies, ball valve market size, ball valve market share, ball valve market growth, ball valve market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

