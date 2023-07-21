New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cultured Meat Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477894/?utm_source=GNW



Cultured Meat Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global cultured meat market looks promising with opportunities in the nugget, burger, meatball, sausage, and hotdog end use industries. The global cultured meat market is expected to reach an estimated $738.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing inclination towards animal welfare and environmental sustainability, rising population along with growing food safety concerns, and growing focus on securing meat supply.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Cultured Meat Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global cultured meat market by source, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Cultured Meat Market by Source [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Poultry

• Beef

• Seafood

• Pork

• Duck

• Others



Cultured Meat Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nuggets

• Burgers

• Meatballs

• Sausages

• Hotdogs

• Others



Cultured Meat Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Cultured Meat Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, cultured meat companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the cultured meat companies profiled in this report include-

• Biofood Systems

• Integriculture

• New Age Meats

• Balletic Foods

• Memphis Meats

• Aleph Farms

• Mosa Meat

• Appleton Meats

• Cubiq Foods

• Mission Barns

• Bluenalu

Cultured Meat Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that poultry is expected to remain the largest source segment over the forecast period because of the increasing popularity of poultry products in various quick-service restaurants, and this trend has encouraged manufacturers to develop innovative alternative products to meet future needs of consumers.

• Within this market, nuggets will remain the largest end use industry segment due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of consumers, which in turn has the driven the demand for fast food across the globe.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing urbanization and increasing presence of international players in this region along with rising demand for sustainable meat and poultry products in the region.

Features of the Cultures Meat Market

• Market Size Estimates: Cultured meat market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Cultured meat market size by various segments, such as by source, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Cultured meat market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different sources, end use industries, and regions for the cultured meat market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the cultured meat market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the cultured meat market size?

Answer: The global cultured meat market is expected to reach an estimated $738.7 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for cultured meat market?

Answer: The global cultured meat market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the cultured meat market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing inclination towards animal welfare and environmental sustainability, rising population along with growing food safety concerns, and growing focus on securing meat supply.

Q4. What are the major segments for cultured meat market?

Answer: The future of the cultured meat market looks promising with opportunities in the nugget, burger, meatball, sausage, and hotdog end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key cultured meat companies?



Answer: Some of the key cultured meat companies are as follows:

Q6. Which cultured meat segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that poultry is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment over the forecast period because of the increasing popularity of poultry products in various quick-service restaurants, which has encouraged manufacturers to develop innovative alternative products to meet future needs of consumers.

Q7. In cultured meat market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing urbanization and increasing presence of international players in this region along with rising demand for sustainable meat and poultry products in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global cultured meat market by source (poultry, beef, seafood, pork, duck, and others), end use industry (nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hotdogs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the past five years and how has they impacted the industry?



For any questions related to cultured meat market or related to cultured meat companies, cultured meat market size, cultured meat market share, cultured meat market growth, cultured meat market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

