Medical Shoe Covers Market Set to Reach US$ 747.3 Mn by 2031 with 3.9% CAGR, Indicates TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical shoe covers market was valued at US$ 506.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 747.3 Mn by 2031 with CAGR of 3.9%.



Rise in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections has led to the adoption of precautionary measures such as shoe covers. Healthcare departments are emphasizing on strict infection control standards. This, in turn is expected to fuel market demand in the next few years.

Availability of eco-friendly and biodegradable medical shoe covers is creating lucrative market opportunities. Initiatives of companies for the manufacture of low cost and effective medical shoe covers are anticipated to fuel market development in the next few years.

Medical shoe covers refer to a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) used by healthcare workers to prevent the spread of infections. Medical shoe covers are primarily manufactured from lightweight breathable materials such as spunbonded polyethylene or polypropylene, which provides comfort when worn for extended periods of time.

Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of measures for infection control is fueling the medical shoe covers market

Implementation of regulations by governments and health departments for the safety of healthcare workers are augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

Europe held more than 30.0% share of the global industry in 2022. This can be ascribed to the implementation of strict regulations and standards for infection control and hygiene in medical facilities in the region. Adoption of shoe covers is mandatory in several hospitals and clinics to prevent infections. This, in turn, fuels demand for medical shoe covers in Europe.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Adoption of Infection Control Measures – Rise in incidence of infectious diseases, increase in adoption of measures for infection control, and growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria are fueling the medical shoe covers market. Adoption of infection control measures is increasing, as these measures help prevent the spread of infections in healthcare facilities. Conversely, this could lead to increased mortality, morbidity, and healthcare costs.

Overall, rise in demand for infection control measures is anticipated to fuel market development in the next few years. Healthcare facilities and other industries, such as welding, continue to prioritize the adoption of medical shoe covers. This is expected to boost medical shoe covers market demand. Availability of advanced products, such as eco-friendly and biodegradable medical shoe covers, is also likely to drive market expansion.

Implementation of Stringent Regulations – Governments and health departments have introduced regulations to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients. These regulations entail the usage of protective gear, including medical shoe covers, to prevent the spread of infections.

Regulations for the safety of healthcare workers and patients vary between countries and regions. Safety regulations of several countries mandate healthcare facilities to provide safety gear to their employees and ensure that they are used in appropriate situations.

In the U.S., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates the use of PPE, including medical shoe covers, for the safety of healthcare workers. Likewise, the European Union has introduced regulations for the safety of healthcare workers from infectious diseases.

Efficacy Against Contamination Fueling Polypropylene Segment – Based on material, the polypropylene segment is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period.

Polypropylene is an inexpensive material compared to other materials such as vinyl and nitrile rubber. Medical shoe covers are usually disposable, and thus, polypropylene is an attractive option.

Polypropylene medical shoe covers provide effective barrier against contamination despite being made of an inexpensive material.

Strict Infection Control Measures in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers – In terms of end-user, the hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment held the leading share of the market in 2022.. Usage of medical shoe covers helps prevent the transfer of germs from the outside environment into operating rooms and patient care areas.

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have the high volume of people on foot that are constantly moving in and out. These settings often have highly vulnerable patient population, such as very young, elderly, and critically ill, that requires the highest level of cleanliness to prevent infections.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous large and small-sized players. Product improvement and M&As are key growth strategies of large players in the medical shoe covers market.

Prominent players in the medical shoe covers market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, DuPont, DUKAL, Owens & Minor Inc., and Medline Industries Inc.

The global medical shoe covers market is segmented as follows:

Global Medical Shoe Covers Market, by Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon

Others

Global Medical Shoe Covers Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics/Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Medical Shoe Covers Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



