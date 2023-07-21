CoinAgenda Announces Tenth Annual Global Conference Series

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda, the first conference in the cryptocurrency industry still incontinuous operation, has announced it will hold its tenth annual CoinAgenda Global Conference in Los Angeles, October 3-6, at Casa del Mar, Santa Monica, with the hackathon taking place at nearby Famecast studios. CoinAgenda is the leading high-end conference for connecting crypto investors with top industry leaders and token foundations, companies and exchanges. It will also produce four-day events in Dubai (October 17-20) during Dubai’s Blockchain Month and in San Juan (December 11-14) during the popular Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.

This year’s theme will be “The End of Crypto Winter: Planning for the Fourth Halving” (which will take place in April 2024). The bitcoin halving is an event that takes place every four years when the amount of new bitcoin supply is cut in half. Industry leading speakers at this event will include William Quigley, co-founder of Tether and WAX, as well as managing director of Magnetic Capital; Vinny Lingham, “the Oracle of Bitcoin” who first predicted $1,000 bitcoin; and Enzo Villani, former head of strategy for NASDAQ, currently chief investment officer at Alpha Sigma Capital, which is up 1400 percent in the past three years, and the new Alpha Liquid Fund.

“It’s gratifying to be the first cryptocurrency conference to complete its first full decade of continuous operation,” said CoinAgenda founder, Michael Terpin. “CoinAgenda spun out of BitAngels, the first angel group for crypto investing, and the two entities continue to work hand in hand to bring together the best minds, companies and investors in crypto under one roof in leading jurisdictions every year for a high-end, experiential conference that is unique among its peers.” CoinAgenda Global will also take advantage of being held in Los Angeles for the first time (the nine prior events took place in Las Vegas) by adding in a Web3 Agenda day, covering consumer entertainment aspects of cryptocurrency and blockchain, including Web3 gaming, NFTs and the metaverse. Speakers will include major figures from the intersection of Hollywood and the cryptoverse to be announced shortly.

In addition to the Global conference, CoinAgenda will hold regional events for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in Dubai, in conjunction with presenting sponsor and partner Cypher Capital. CoinAgenda EMEA will take place from October 17-20 in the exclusive Dubai Harbor/Jumeirah Beach area, while the 7 th Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean will take place in San Juan from December 11-14, with both conferences holding two-day hackathons and one-day BitAngels startup pitch competitions prior to the main conference, which features a high-end experience with interactive meals, parties and experiences that are unique in the industry.

For more information on speaking or sponsorship, please respond to contact@coinagenda.com. For information on tickets, please visit www.coinagenda.com, where early discount pricing is available through July 31.

