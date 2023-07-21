New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brushless DC Motor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477890/?utm_source=GNW



Brushless DC Motor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global brushless DC motor market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial machinery, HVAC equipment, automotive, medical device, consumer electronic and aerospace & defense end use industries. The global brushless DC motor market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient motors in the HVAC and automotive industries, growing trend of industrial automation, and rising popularity of miniature electronic devices.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Brushless DC Motor Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global brushless DC motor market by rotor type, power range, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Brushless DC Motor Market by Rotor Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Inner Rotor

• Outer Rotor



Brushless DC Motor Market by Power Range [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• 0 – 750 Watts

• 750 Watts to 3 kW

• 3 kW – 75 kW

• Above 75 kW



Brushless DC Motor Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial Machinery

• HVAC Equipment

• Automotive

• Medical Devices

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others



Brushless DC Motor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Brushless DC Motor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of type quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, brushless DC motor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the brushless DC motor companies profiled in this report include-

• AMTEK

• Allied Motion

• Nidec Corporation

• Johnson Electric

• Maxon Motor

• Anaheim Automation

• Arc Systems

• Fortive

• Buhler Motor

• Electrocraft

Brushless DC Motor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that inner rotor is expected to remain the larger rotor type segment over the forecast period because of its qualities, such as rotating shaft with a low moment of inertia, ability to minimize the size of the primary units, and capability to operate under high temperatures.

• Within this market, automotive will remain the fastest growing segment due to the growing sale of electric vehicles and increasing government initiatives to encourage the adoption of green vehicles to reduce carbon footprint.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing concern towards adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products in developing nations, like China and India.

Features of the Brushless DC Motor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Brushless DC motor market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Brushless DC motor market size by various segments, such as by rotor type, power range, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Brushless DC motor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different rotor types, power ranges, end use industries, and regions for the brushless DC motor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new type development, and competitive landscape for the brushless DC motor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the brushless DC motor market size?

Answer: The global brushless DC motor market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for brushless DC motor market?

Answer: The global brushless DC motor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the brushless DC motor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient motors in the HVAC and automotive industries, growing trend of industrial automation, and rising popularity of miniature electronic devices.

Q4. What are the major segments for brushless DC motor market?

Answer: The future of the brushless DC motor market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial machinery, HVAC equipment, automotive, medical device, consumer electronic, and aerospace & defense end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key brushless DC motor companies?



Answer: Some of the key brushless DC motor companies are as follows:

Q6. Which brushless DC motor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that inner rotor is expected to remain the larger rotor type segment over the forecast period because of its qualities, such as rotating shaft with a low moment of inertia, ability to minimize the size of the primary units, and capability to operate under high temperatures.

Q7. In brushless DC motor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing concern towards adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products in developing nations, like China and India.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global brushless DC motor market by rotor type (inner rotor and outer rotor), power range (0 – 750 Watts, 750 Watts to 3 kW, 3 kW – 75 kW and Above 75 kW), end use industry (industrial machinery, HVAC equipment, automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or type substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



