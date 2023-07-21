New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Gas Meter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477888/?utm_source=GNW



Smart Gas Meter Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the smart gas meter market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The global smart gas meter market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of digitalized meter in gas distribution grids, tremendous need for natural gas, and growing investment in smart grid technologies globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Smart Gas Meter Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global smart gas meter market by product type, technology, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Smart Gas Meter Market by Product Type [Value (Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Diaphragm Gas Meters

• Turbine Gas Meters

• Rotary Gas Meters



Smart Gas Meter Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)



Smart Gas Meter Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



Smart Gas Meter Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Smart Gas Meter Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart gas meter companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the smart gas meter companies profiled in this report include:

• Landis+Gyr

• Itron

• Honeywell International

• Apator Group

• DIEHL Metering

Smart Gas Meter Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that diaphragm is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial demand for these meters in residential and commercial use as it helps in measuring a minimal gas flow for billing purposes.

• Residential is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing preferences towards gas over fossil fuels for domestic purpose, growing government incentives and subsidies to encourage gas usage, and widespread installation of these meters in households to reduce energy waste.

• Europe will remain the largest region due to the supportive government investment for the synchronized installation of energy meters on existing infrastructure, rapid expansion of population, and increasing demand for greenhouse gas emissions from households and companies of the region.

Features of the Smart Gas Meter Market

• Market Size Estimates: Smart gas meter market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Smart gas meter market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Smart gas meter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, technology, end use industry, and regions for the smart gas meter market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the smart gas meter market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the smart gas meter market by product type (diaphragm gas meters, turbine gas meters, and rotary gas meters), technology (automated meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure), end use industry (commercial, industrial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



