Cell Isolation Market is Expected to Reach $8.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the cell isolation industry is poised for remarkable advancements and transformational growth. Driven by breakthroughs in biotechnology, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies, cell isolation technologies will play a pivotal role in extracting and purifying specific cell types with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Innovative techniques such as microfluidics, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), and fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) will enable researchers and clinicians to isolate rare cells and exosomes with high sensitivity, allowing for a deeper understanding of diseases and unlocking the potential for targeted therapies. Moreover, the industry's integration with artificial intelligence and automation will streamline processes, reducing costs and turnaround times, thereby fostering widespread accessibility and adoption of cell-based treatments. As a result, the cell isolation sector will emerge as a driving force in revolutionizing modern healthcare, leading to groundbreaking advancements and improved patient outcomes.

Cell Isolation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising cell-based research and increasing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, high cost and safety, ethical issues, are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Cell Isolation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Cell Type, Cell Source, Technique, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increased government funding for cell-based research

Cell Isolation market major players covered in the report, such as:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Akadeum Life Sciences (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Invent Biotechnologies Inc. (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

MiCareo Inc. (US)

Proteintech Group Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

PluriSelect Life Science UG (Haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG (Germany)

MagBio Genomics (US)

Among Others

This report categorizes the cell isolation market into the following segments and subsegments:

Cell Isolation Market, by Product

Consumables

Reagents, Kits, Media & Sera

Beads

Magnetic Beads

Fluroscent Beads

Disposables

Instruments

Centrifuges

Cell Sorters

Magnetic-activated Cell Seperator Systems

Filtration Systems

Cell Isolation Market, by Cell Type

Human Cells

Differntiated Cells

Stem Cells

Animal Cells

Cell Isolation Market, by Cell Source

Bone Marrow

Adipose Tissues

Cord Blood/ Embryonic Stem Cells

Other Cell Sources

Cell Isolation Market, by Technique

Centrifugation-based Cell Isolation

Surface Marker-based Cell Isolation

Filtration-based Cell Isolation

Cell Isolation Market, by Application

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine

In-vitro Diagnostics

Other Applications

Cell Isolation Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Cell Isolation Market, by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Cell Isolation market include:

Cell isolation product manufacturers

Cell biology associations

Research & consulting firms

Distributors of cell isolation products

Contract manufacturers of global cell isolation products

Biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies

Healthcare institutes (hospitals, medical schools, diagnostic centers, cell banks, and outpatient clinics)

Research institutes and clinical research organizations (CROs)

Venture capitalists

Insurance providers

Government bodies

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched DynaCellect, a next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion instrument. It also launched the Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument to optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process.

In June 2022, Terumo BCT and GenCure collaborated to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing solutions.

In May 2022, Terumo BCT inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Colorado.

