CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd Quarter results for CVB at the quarter ending June 30, 2023.  Net income came in at $915,773.  The net income number equaled $0.49 per share.  Total assets were $292.4 MM. Total deposits came in at $255.2 MM, up about $16 MM year to date.  Gross loans were $222.3 MM.

We ended the second quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.57%.  This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank.  The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $2,421,467 at quarter end.  Non-accrual loans and past due loans remain very low at 0.49%.  Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.37 per share (diluted).  The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $13.00 as of June 30, 2023.  ROAA and ROAE year to date June 30, 2023, were 1.3% and 11.5% respectively.


Shareholder Financial Summary  
For Quarter End June 30, 2023   
      
      
   June 30, 
    2023  2022  
ASSETS   
 Cash & Cash Equivalents$51,543,292 $72,659,712  
 Total Investments 7,448,986 $5,831,449  
 Gross Loans 222,304,620 $206,606,592  
 ACL (2,421,556) (2,358,501) 
   Total Earning Assets$278,875,341 $282,739,251  
      
 Other Assets 13,583,455 $12,297,973  
      
 TOTAL ASSETS$ 292,458,796 $ 295,037,224  
      
LIABILITIES   
 Deposits$255,190,988 $256,882,344  
 Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,000,000 $4,067,317  
 Other Liabilities 709,737 $2,220,198  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES$257,900,726 $263,169,859  
      
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY   
 Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$32,675,505 $29,791,527  
 Net Income$1,882,565 $2,075,838  
  TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$34,558,070 $31,867,365  
      
 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 292,458,796 $ 295,037,224  
      
      
      
      
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE   
 Total Interest Income$7,524,659 $5,568,452  
 Total Interest Expense (1,822,497) (355,250) 
  NET INTEREST INCOME$5,702,161 $5,213,202  
      
 Total Other Non-Interest Income$435,718 $782,600  
 Total Non-Interest Expenses$(3,518,554)$(3,081,238) 
 Provision for Loan Loss (15,600) -  
      
  INCOME BEFORE TAXES$2,603,725 $2,914,564  
      
 Income Tax Expense$(721,159)$(838,726) 
      
NET INCOME$1,882,565 $2,075,838  
      
      
RATIOS   
 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.31% 1.46% 
 Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.53% 13.93% 
 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings$0.49 $0.57  
 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD$1.00 $1.12  
 Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised) 1,877,651  1,858,951  
 Book Value (CVB - Bank)$18.40 $17.14  
 Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)$15.37 $13.89  
      


