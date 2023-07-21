CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd Quarter results for CVB at the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Net income came in at $915,773. The net income number equaled $0.49 per share. Total assets were $292.4 MM. Total deposits came in at $255.2 MM, up about $16 MM year to date. Gross loans were $222.3 MM.

We ended the second quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.57%. This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $2,421,467 at quarter end. Non-accrual loans and past due loans remain very low at 0.49%. Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.37 per share (diluted). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $13.00 as of June 30, 2023. ROAA and ROAE year to date June 30, 2023, were 1.3% and 11.5% respectively.



