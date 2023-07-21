Tissue Diagnostic Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.42 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Tissue Diagnostic market , increasing adoption of liquid biopsy techniques for non-invasive cancer detection, growing utilization of multiplex immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization for comprehensive tissue analysis, rising demand for companion diagnostics in targeted therapy selection, expanding applications of tissue diagnostics in infectious disease diagnosis, integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in tissue analysis for precision medicine, development of digital pathology and whole-slide imaging solutions for remote diagnosis and consultation, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for automated and efficient tissue analysis, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Tissue diagnostics is a branch of medical diagnostics that uses tissue samples to identify diseases. Tissue samples can be obtained through biopsies, surgery, or other procedures. Once the tissue sample is obtained, it is analyzed using a variety of methods, including microscopy, molecular testing, and biochemical assays.

Consumables & Reagents Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Consumables & reagents dominate the global online market as they are essential components used in various tissue diagnostic technologies, such as immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). These products are necessary for performing diagnostic tests and are required in large quantities, leading to a consistent and continuous demand.

Cancer Diagnosis is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, cancer diagnosis is the leading segment due to the high prevalence across different regions and demographics. As cancer incidence continues to rise, the demand for accurate and reliable tissue diagnostic tests for cancer detection and classification increases.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Healthcare Systems

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on well-established healthcare systems. The significant presence in the tissue diagnostic market is due to advanced research facilities and high healthcare expenditures. These regions have been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and personalized medicine approaches, contributing to their dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Tissue Diagnostic market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Tissue Diagnostic.

Key Developments in Tissue Diagnostic Market

In February 2023, Danaher Corporation announced that it would acquire Ventana Medical Systems, a leading provider of tissue diagnostics solutions. The acquisition will give Danaher a stronger foothold in the tissue diagnostics market, and it will also allow Danaher to tap into Ventana's expertise in cancer diagnostics.

In March, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it would acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics, a leading provider of cancer diagnostics solutions. The acquisition will give Thermo Fisher a stronger position in the cancer diagnostics market, and it will also allow Thermo Fisher to expand its portfolio of tissue-based diagnostics.

Key Questions Answered in Tissue Diagnostic Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

