Furfural Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the furfural market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, paint & coating, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and refinery sectors. The global furfural market is expected to reach an estimated $869.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are wide usage of furfural as a solvent or intermediate in various end use industries, increasing demand for furfuryl alcohol, and expanding usage of furfural in various refractory products such ceramic composites, fiberglass, and bricks.



Furfural Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global furfural market by raw material, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Furfural Market by Raw Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Corn Cob

• Sugarcane Bagasse

• Sunflower Hull

• Rice Husk

• Others



Furfural Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Furfuryl Alcohol

• Solvent

• Intermediate

• Others



Furfural Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Agriculture

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Refineries

• Others



Furfural Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Furfural Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies furfural companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the furfural companies profiled in this report include:

• Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty.)

• Linzi Organic Chemical

• Trans Furans Chemicals bvba

• Central Romana

• DalinYebo

• Hebeichem

Furfural Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that corn cob will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is a renewable agricultural biomass, which contains a high concentration of pentosane, i.e. up to 32%.

• Refinery is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of furfural as a solvent in the production of specialty adhesives, lubricants, and petroleum refining.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of key players, existence of large chemical production hub in China, and huge agricultural activities in India.

