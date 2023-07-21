New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Feed Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477883/?utm_source=GNW



Animal Feed Additive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the animal feed additive market looks promising with opportunities in the poultry, swine, aquatic animal, and cattle markets. The global animal feed additive market is expected to reach an estimated $51.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing preference for these additives to prevent livestock-related illnesses such swine flu and foot-and-mouth diseases and massive consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products among people.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Animal Feed Additive Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global animal feed additive market by product, form, species, and region, as follows:



Animal Feed Additive Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Vitamins

• Amino Acids

• Antibiotics

• Enzymes

• Minerals

• Eubiotics

• Others



Animal Feed Additive Market by Form [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Liquid

• Dry



Animal Feed Additive Market by Species [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquatic Animals

• Cattle

• Others



Animal Feed Additive Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Animal Feed Additive Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies animal feed additive companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the animal feed additive companies profiled in this report include:

• Cargill

• HONG HA NUTRITION

• BASF SE

• Kemin Industries

• ANOVA

Animal Feed Additive Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that liquid will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is affordable, convenient, and can be handled easily as compared to dry form.

• Poultry is expected to remain the largest segment due to the massive production of high-quality chicken meat, eggs, and poultry bio-products worldwide and significant need for nutrient-dense diet.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the existing large livestock population, growing concern towards quality of meat and meat-related products, and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Animal Feed Additive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Animal feed additive market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Animal feed additive market size by various segments, such as by product, form, species, and region

• Regional Analysis: Animal feed additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, form, species, and regions for the animal feed additive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the animal feed additive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the animal feed additive market by product (vitamins, amino acids, antibiotics, enzymes, minerals, eubiotics, and others), form (liquid and dry), species (poultry, swine, aquatic animals, cattle, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



