Articulated Robot Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the articulated robot market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronic, metal and machinery, precision engineering & optic, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries. The global articulated robot market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of industrial automation systems, increasing demand for these robots among SMEs in emerging countries, and rising concern towards labor safety across various industries.



Articulated Robot Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global articulated robot market by function, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Articulated Robot Market by Function [Value (Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Handling

• Welding

• Dispensing

• Assembly

• Processing

• Others



Articulated Robot Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Metal and Machinery

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Others



Articulated Robot Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Articulated Robot Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies articulated robot companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the articulated robot companies profiled in this report include:

• American Robot

• DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

• Sierra Tango Robotics dot com

• Aurotek

• ABB

Articulated Robot Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that handling is expected witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of these robots in the handling huge automobile parts and heavy metal sheets and components in the metal and equipment industry.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant usage in building, installing, and managing software robots that move like humans while connecting with digital systems and software.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding use of articulated robots to improve output and availability to workforce at affordable prices, growing trend of adopting automation in manufacturing plants, and continuous expansion of industries in the region.

Features of the Articulated Robot Market

• Market Size Estimates: Articulated robot market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Articulated robot market size by various segments, such as by function, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Articulated robot market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by function, end use industry, and regions for the articulated robot market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the articulated robot market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the articulated robot market size?

Answer: The global articulated robot market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for articulated robot market?

Answer: The global articulated robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the articulated robot market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of industrial automation systems, increasing demand for these robots among SMEs in emerging countries, and rising concern towards labor safety across various industries.

Q4. What are the major segments for articulated robot market?

Answer: The future of the articulated robot market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronic, metal and machinery, precision engineering & optic, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries.

Q5. Who are the key articulated robot companies?



Q6. Which articulated robot segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that handling is expected witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of these robots in the handling huge automobile parts and heavy metal sheets and components in the metal and equipment industry.

Q7. In articulated robot market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding use of articulated robots to improve output and availability to workforce at affordable prices, growing trend of adopting automation in manufacturing plants, and continuous expansion of industries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the articulated robot market by function (handling, welding, dispensing, assembly, processing, and others), end use industry (automotive, electrical and electronics, metal and machinery, precision engineering and optics, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



