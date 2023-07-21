New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Health Supplement Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477881/?utm_source=GNW



Brain Health Supplement Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the brain health supplement market looks promising with opportunities in the memory enhancement, attention & focus, depression & mood, sleep and recovery, anti-aging & longevity, and stress & anxiety applications. The global brain health supplement market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for herbal extracts based supplements, rising cases of brain disease, such as alzheimer’s, dementia, and brain tumors, and increasing need for these supplements in the sports industry to boost players’ brain performance.



Brain Health Supplement Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global brain health supplement market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Brain Health Supplement Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Natural Molecules

• Herbal Extract

• Vitamins and Minerals



Brain Health Supplement Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Memory Enhancement

• Attention & Focus

• Depression & Mood

• Sleep and Recovery

• Anti-Aging & Longevity

• Stress & Anxiety



Brain Health Supplement Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Brain Health Supplement Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies brain health supplement companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the brain health supplement companies profiled in this report include:

Brain Health Supplement Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that natural molecule will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of supplements made with organic and natural ingredients.

• Memory enhancement is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing competition in the academic sector and increasing trend of youngsters participating in multiple activities outside of their primary profession, such as adventure sports, social events, and part-time jobs.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of patients with mental health issues, increasing awareness of health issues, particularly among young people, and expanding acceptance of these medications to enhance cognitive health of the population in the region.

Features of the Brain Health Supplement Market

• Market Size Estimates: Brain health supplement market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Brain health supplement market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Brain health supplement market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for the brain health supplement market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the brain health supplement market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the brain health supplement market size?

Answer: The global brain health supplement market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for brain health supplement market?

Answer: The global brain health supplement market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the brain health supplement market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for herbal extracts based supplements, rising cases of brain disease, such as alzheimer’s, dementia, and brain tumors, and increasing need for these supplements in the sports industry to boost players’ brain performance.

Q4. What are the major segments for brain health supplement market?

Answer: The future of the brain health supplement market looks promising with opportunities in the memory enhancement, attention & focus, depression & mood, sleep and recovery, anti-aging & longevity, and stress & anxiety applications.

Q5. Who are the key brain health supplement companies?



Answer: Some of the key brain health supplement companies are as follows:

Q6. Which brain health supplement segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that natural molecule will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of supplements made with organic and natural ingredients.

Q7. In brain health supplement market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of patients with mental health issues, increasing awareness of health issues, particularly among young people, and expanding acceptance of these medications to enhance cognitive health of the population in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the brain health supplement market by product (natural molecules, herbal extract, and vitamins & minerals), application (memory enhancement, attention & focus, depression & mood, sleep and recovery, anti-aging & longevity, and stress & anxiety), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



