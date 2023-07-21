Machine Condition Monitoring Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Machine Condition Monitoring Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.



The snowballing adoption of Industry 4.0, growing demand for reducing human involvement in predictive maintenance, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of installing machine condition monitoring solutions are some crucial factors driving the machine condition monitoring market over the study period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.13 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.80 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.65% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for condition monitoring in the automotive sector. The presence of strong end-use industries such as automobile and aerospace.

Who are the Top Companies in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market?



The global machine condition monitoring market is moderately competitive, with several players.

The significant players holding the machine condition monitoring market are:

Meggitt Sensing Systems (Meggitt PLC)

Rockwell Automation Inc.

GE Bently Nevada

Emerson Electric Co.

SKF AB

Brüel & Kjaer Vibro

FLIR Systems Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

AMETEK Spectro Scientific

Parker Kittiwake (PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.)

Gastops Ltd

Key Highlights from the Machine Condition Monitoring Market Report :

Automotive Transportation to Witness Significant Growth

The automotive sector is a significant segment of the manufacturing industry worldwide. With swift advances in technology, automobiles are becoming more complicated. This rising complexity is leading to possible production errors, consequently increasing the need for continuous machine condition monitoring solutions.

The market players are driven to streamline and upgrade their manufacturing processes. Several motors placed on the production lines require periodic monitoring. The motor voltage pattern analysis approach aids in reducing machine breakdowns and boosting machine lifespan.

Europe to Account for Major Market Growth

The market studied is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe due to the presence of strong end-use industries such as automobile and aerospace. Additionally, the presence of substantial manufacturers, including ABB, SKF AB, Meggitt PLC, etc., will also contribute to the market’s growth.

Subsequently, portable monitoring processes are challenging to employ in remote manufacturing plants, and the requirement for online condition monitoring has soared. Additionally, technological advancements and the necessity for real-time alerts and metrics have increased the adoption of online condition monitoring processes across several end-use sectors.

What are the Latest Developments in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market?

In June 2022, Watersight announced the formal introduction of AquaRing, an inclusive real-time monitoring equipment for online water condition management for the water, utility, and food with beverage divisions.

In April 2022, OMRON launched the innovative K7TM condition monitor for heating equipment, principally utilized in the automobile and FMCG industries.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Machine Condition Monitoring Market Based on Machine Condition Monitoring, Vibration Monitoring Equipment, Thermography Equipment, and Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment:

By Machine Condition Monitoring Type Hardware Vibration Condition Monitoring Equipment Thermography Equipment Lubricating Oil Analysis Ultrasound Emission Monitoring Other Types

Software Services Remote Monitoring Services Instrumentation Maintenance Services Machinery Diagnostics Services

By Vibration Monitoring Equipment End User Industry Oil and Gas Power Generation Process and Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Automotive and Transportation Other End-user Industries (Marine, Mining, Metal, etc.) Geography North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Vendor Market Share Analysis

By Thermography Equipment End-user Vertical Oil and Gas Power Generation Process and Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Automotive and Transportation Other End-user Verticals (Marine, Mining, Metal, etc.) Geography North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa) Vendor Market Share Analysis

By Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment End-User Vertical Oil and Gas Power Generation Process and Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Automotive and Transportation Other End-user Verticals (Marine, Mining, Metal, etc.) Geography North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Machine Condition Monitoring Market Report (2023-2028) .

