North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.72 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

COVID-19 had adversely affected the North American construction sector due to government-imposed bans and restrictions. However, since these restrictions were lifted in 2021, the sector has been doing well since. This is anticipated to boost the market growth. The increasing use of plastics in the construction industry and increasing applications in the healthcare industry are expected to drive the North American PVC market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.98 million Market Size (2028) USD 5.72 million CAGR (2023-2028) 2.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Because of its lightweight, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is widely used in the automotive industry. United States is the second-largest market for electric vehicles.

Who are the Top Companies in the North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market?

The North American PVC market is consolidated, with key market shares held by prominent players.

The noteworthy players holding the North American PVC market are:

Amco Polymers Aurora Plastics LLC (Nautic Partners LLC) Formosa Plastics Corporation Ineos LG Chem Occidental Petroleum Corporation Orbia (Mexichem SAB de CV) SABIC Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd Westlake Corporation



Key Highlights from the North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

PVC pipes have been utilized in building and construction for over 60 years since they offer valuable energy savings during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. They are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage as they encounter no buildup, scaling, corrosion, or pitting and provide smooth surfaces, reducing the energy requirements for pumping.

PVC flooring has many benefits, viz., durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease of installation, ease of cleaning, recyclability, etc. Therefore, its flooring has been used over the years. Another segment in the building and construction industry where PVC is used is roofing, mainly due to its low maintenance requirements.

United States Anticipated to Dominate the Market

PVC is widely used in the automotive industry since it is lightweight. PVC is flexible, has thermal stability, fire resistance, and high gloss. It can be molded into numerous flexible and rigid products and supports extrusion, injection molding, compression molding, and blow molding. The United States is the second-largest automotive manufacturer following China. In 2021, it produced 9.16 million units, an expansion of 3.8% compared to 8.8 million units in 2020.

United States is the second-largest market for electric vehicles. According to the EV Revenues, in 2021, the country’s total plug-in vehicle registrations amounted to around 6,56,900 units, registering a growth rate of 100% compared to 2020.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market?

In December 2022, Wavin introduced a portfolio of bio-based drinking water solutions to provide water utilities and infrastructure contractors with a sustainable product line. Its new products are made with a biobased PVC that substitutes ethylene with an alternative bio ethylene derived from a biomass waste stream and utilizes vegetable oil.

In August 2022, Aurora Plastics extended its operations located in Streetsboro, Ohio. With over 100 million pounds of additional capacity, the expansion enables the company to enhance its thermoplastic compounding capabilities in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Based on Product Type, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Product Type Rigid PVC Clear Rigid PVC Non-clear Rigid PVC Flexible PVC Clear Flexible PVC Non-clear Flexible PVC Low-smoke PVC Chlorinated PVC

By Application Pipes and Fittings Films and Sheets Wires and Cables Bottles Profiles, Hoses, and Tubings Other Applications

By End-user Industry Healthcare Automotive Electrical and Electronics Packaging Footwear Building and Construction Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Spain Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



