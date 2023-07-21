Grain Storage Silos Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.16 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Grain Storage Silos Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.76 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.



Global agricultural productivity is growing owing to the increasing population. Despite the expanding productivity, self-sufficiency is a critical problem due to grain losses. The requirement for appropriate post-harvest storage facilities helps the market for grain silos grow globally. Consequently, the critical drivers for this market include fluctuating grain prices and rising demand for large-capacity storage.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.76 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.16 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing investments and technological developments. Fluctuating grain prices and rising demand for large-capacity storage.

Who are the Top Companies in the Grain Storage Silos Market?



The global grain storage silos manufacturers market is fragmented, in which major players account for less market share.

The noteworthy players holding the global grain storage silos manufacturers market are:

Rostfrei Steels

Superior Grain Equipment

Henan Sron Silo Engineering Co.

Silos Cordoba

Sioux Steel Company

Skess Corporation

Nelson

Symaga

Arsenal Steel Silos

Ahrens Agri

Key Highlights from the Grain Storage Silos Market Report :

Rising Demand for Large Capacity Storage

The rising demand for grain storage from the leading grain-producing countries worldwide has driven the grain storage silos industry. Furthermore, mounting input costs and heavy investments required in grain storage led to a rise in demand for silos across all regions.

Silos are cost-effective approaches to grain storage due to the automation of grain transport, ensuring low operational costs in the long run. The loading and unloading costs of silos are also lower than grain warehouses, as automation is operated by the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

North America to Dominate the Market

In 2020, North America held the largest share in using silos for grain storage. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in the last ten years, the on-farm storage increased by 1.6 billion bushels and off-farm storage by 2.2 billion bushels, registering a growth of 14% and 24%, respectively.

Furthermore, the US grain storage capacity improved considerably in the last 20 years. As per the USDA, in 2020, the national grain storage capacity was almost 25.3 billion bushels. Corn, soybeans, wheat, and other crop storage varied with respect to the absolute quantity, harvest timing, and production location.

What are the Latest Developments in the Grain Storage Silos Market ?

In March 2022, Sioux Steel Co. bought SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. based in the United States. SCAFCO incorporates installations in more than 80 countries and offers a line of grain bins, structures, handling equipment, drying technology, and accessories. Hence, acquiring SCAFCO products, machinery, and factories quickly increased Sioux Steel’s capacity to deliver products to customers worldwide.

In March 2022, a new cereal storage plant was finalized assembling in Romania by the Silos Cordoba company. The facility consists of 43,779 m3 flat bottom silos with lateral discharge, catwalks, and supports and includes a total capacity of 15,116 m3, besides thermometry, ventilation, cleaning, drying, and automation systems.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Grain Storage Silos Market Based on Type, Product, and Country:

By Type Steel Silos Metal Silos Other Types

By Product Flat Bottom Silos Hopper Bottom Silos Feed Hoppers Farm Silos

By Geography Africa By Country Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa Asia-Pacific By Country Australia China India Indonesia Japan Philippines Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe By Country France Germany Italy Netherlands Russia Spain Turkey United Kingdom Rest of Europe North America By Country Canada Mexico United States Rest of North America South America By Country Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East By Country Saudi Arabia Iran Rest of Middle East



