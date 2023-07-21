Semiconductor Foundry Market Revenues to Reach USD 203.94 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Semiconductor Foundry Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 143.12 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.



Technological advancements, viz., the IoT, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are leading up the long-term demand for the chip industry. AI is establishing new opportunities for the semiconductor industry as many AI applications rely on hardware as a core enabler of innovation, remarkably for logic and memory functions. The requirement for chips related to the rapidly growing use of AI is expected to contribute substantially to the industry's overall growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 143.12 billion Market Size (2028) USD 203.94 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.34% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing technological advancements. A surge in the adoption of social media analytics tools.

Who are the Top Companies in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?



With the consolidated nature of the market, foundries in the industry are competing strongly to expand their presence and market share further. Additionally, these players are progressively investing in expanding their production capabilities.

The noteworthy players holding the global semiconductor foundry manufacturers market are:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited

Globalfoundries Inc.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Foundry)

Dongbu Hitek Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Powerchip Technology Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Tower Semiconductor Ltd

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Highlights from the Semiconductor Foundry Market Report :

Automotive, IoT, and AI Sectors to Drive the Market

With the snowballing availability of high-speed connectivity, rising cloud adoption, and increasing use of data processing and analytics, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is extending steadily. As per Ericsson, in 2022, there were 1.9 billion cellular IoT connections globally, which is expected to grow to 5.5 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period.

Connected devices, from consumer-oriented technologies such as smartphones, tablets, cars, and wearables, to industrial machinery, rely on data-collecting components. As IoT devices don’t work without semiconductors, they will substantially raise the demand for sensors, connectivity, memory, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits.

APAC Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds a leading share of semiconductor foundries internationally. Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China have a noteworthy market share.

Asian countries manufacture most semiconductors, accounting for about 75% of global production. China is the largest single-country market in APAC and has a complex market with numerous different characteristics.

What are the Latest Developments in the Semiconductor Foundry Market ?

In November 2022, Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd secured regulatory approval for USD 2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai. With this, Hua Hong intends to invest in a new fabrication plant (fab) in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction beginning this year and a production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

In October 2022, Siemens partnered with TSMC for 3 nm product certifications and other technology milestones. Siemens’ extended and prolific partnership with TSMC helps their joint customers supply highly innovative and differentiated ICs.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Semiconductor Foundry Market Based on Technology Node, Application, and Geography:

By Technology Node 10/7/5 nm 16/14 nm 20 nm 28 nm 45/40 nm 65 nm Other Technology Nodes

By Application Consumer Electronics and Communication Automotive Industrial HPC Other Applications

By Geography North America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific



