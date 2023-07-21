Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.20 billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Report (2023-2029) ,” the market is estimated at USD 769.80 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period.



Electrical and electronics is a sizable end-user industry. Composites of LCP are mostly utilized in the electronics industry, owing to rapid innovation and their dielectric properties and chemical resistance. Accordingly, the industry occupies the highest share. Aerospace is the fastest-growing end-user industry. Since LCP is adopted in microelectronics in the aerospace industry, the segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 769.80 million Market Size (2029) USD 1.20 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 8.27% Study Period 2018-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising trend of using high-strength and lightweight materials in consumer electronics. The growing trends of rapid urbanization and restoration of offshore exports for machine tools and structural equipment.

Who are the Top Companies in the Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market?



The global LCP market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies dominating 80.34% of the market.

The noteworthy players holding the global LCP market are:

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd

Ningbo Jujia New Material Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai PRET Composite Material Co. Ltd

Shenzhen WOTE Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Toray Industries Inc.

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd

Key Highlights from the Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Report :

Technological Innovations in the Electronics Industry

Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) exhibit versatile properties like resistance to creep, chemicals, impact, and abrasion. LCPs also have high dielectric and mechanical strength, due to which they are used widely in electronics, aerospace, and industrial machinery industries. The LCP market accounted for 0.65% of the revenue of global engineering plastics in 2022.

The electrical and electronics industry was the largest consumer of LCP resins in 2022. The rising trend of using high-strength and lightweight materials in consumer electronics is expected to drive the demand for LCP resin. Revenue of the global consumer electronics industry is projected to reach USD 1,103 billion by the end of 2023 and grow annually by 2.17% till 2027.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

LCPs are widely used for various applications, such as in thin-walled high-precision parts exposed to high heat. LCP's key applications are in the automotive, electrical and electronic, and industrial machinery end-user industries. They accounted for a 0.65% share of the international engineering plastics market in 2022 by revenue.

The Asia-Pacific region observed a 3.70% growth in value in 2022 over 2021. With an upsurge in demand for technology, gaming consoles, and electronic devices, owing to companies adopting work-from-home models and people setting up home offices, the international LCP market is likely to increase.

What are the Latest Developments in the Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market?

In April 2022, Kingfa SCI. & TECH. Co. Ltd announced expanding its annual LCP production capacity by 6 kilotons by the end of the last month of 2023.

In January 2022, Sumitomo Chemical announced building additional production lines for its liquid crystal polymer (LCP) SUMIKASUPERTM at Ehime Works (Niihama, Ehime, Japan).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Based on End-user Industry and Region:



By End-user Industry Aerospace Automotive Electrical and Electronics Industrial and Machinery Other End-user Industries

By Region North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa



the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

