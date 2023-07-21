Concrete Admixtures Market Revenues to Reach USD 18.34 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Concrete Admixtures Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 14.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.

Concrete admixtures refer to natural or synthetic additives used to make the concrete mix. These additives help improve the mixture’s quality and provide desired properties in the concrete for particular applications. Concrete admixtures are highly used in residential, infrastructure, commercial, and institutional sectors.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.14 billion Market Size (2028) USD 18.34 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.34% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand from the construction sector. Growing investments in the infrastructure sector.

Which are the Top Companies in the Concrete Admixtures Market?

The concrete admixtures market is fragmented, with established players expanding production capacity and opening new plants for manufacturing concrete admixtures.

Significant players in the concrete admixtures market are,

CAC Admixtures

Cemex SAB de CV

CICO Group

Fosroc Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

HA-BE Betonchemie

MAPEI SpA

MBCC Group

Pidilite Industries Ltd

RPM International Inc.

Saint Gobain

Sika AG

Key Highlights from the Concrete Admixtures Market Report :

Rising Concrete Admixture Usage in Residential Construction

The increasing residential construction is expected to drive the demand for concrete admixtures. Growing population, migration to service sector clusters, and the trend of nuclear families are driving residential construction.

The growing trend of establishing high-rise residential buildings is driving concrete admixtures application residential construction.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

The construction sector in China is expected to grow due to the increasing spending power and the migration of people from rural to urban areas.

The Chinese government’s construction plans, including accommodating the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, are increasing the demand for construction materials like concrete admixtures.

What are the Latest Developments in the Concrete Admixtures Market?

In June 2022, Sika increased the production of concrete admixtures in the United States by establishing a new manufacturing plant in Stafford, Virginia.

In May 2022, Sika unveiled a new manufacturing plant in Santa Cruz de la Sierra for producing mortar and concrete admixtures. The new plant, along with the existing plant, doubled its production capacity in Bolivia.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Concrete Admixtures Market Based on Function, Construction Sector, and Geography:

By Function (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water Reducer (Plasticizer) Retarder Accelerator Air Entraining Admixture Viscosity Modifier Shrinkage-reducing Admixture High-range Water Reducer (Superplasticizer) Other Functions

By Construction Sector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Residential Infrastructure Industrial and Institutional

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Concrete Admixtures Market Report (2023-2028) .

