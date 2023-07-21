Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.72 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 4.41 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period.

Commercial satellite imaging involves capturing images of the Earth through satellites for various applications, such as environmental monitoring, energy resource security, border surveillance, and construction project mapping. These images are used in fields like meteorology, oceanography, fisheries, agriculture, forestry, geology, cartography, intelligence, and warfare. The increasing need for efficient monitoring of vast land areas is a key driver for the commercial satellite market, benefiting applications like agriculture, urban planning, and natural resource management.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details
Market Size (2023) USD 4.41 billion
Market Size (2028) USD 7.72 billion
CAGR (2023-2028) 11.84%
Study Period 2018-2028
Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific
Largest Market North America
Forecast Units Value (USD billion)
Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market Drivers Growing demand for earth observation and land monitoring.
International Collaborations.
Disaster management and environmental monitoring.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market?

The global commercial satellite imaging market is highly fragmented. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, innovations, investments, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

The significant players in the global commercial satellite imaging market are,

  • DigitalGlobe Inc.
  • Galileo Group Inc.
  • Planet Labs Inc.
  • SpaceKnow Inc.
  • Skylab Analytics
  • L3Harris Corporation Inc.
  • BlackSky Global LLC
  • ImageSat International NV
  • European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH
  • UrtheCast Corp.

Key Highlights from the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report:

Growing Applications in Military and Defense

  • Some countries have limited access to international airspace due to security concerns. Governments can regulate the quality and clarity of commercially available images for specific areas. Military agencies have backup plans to access geographical information despite regulations.
  • Commercial satellite imagery is essential for meeting security and intelligence needs and dealing with terrorism threats globally.
  • Growing military expenditure and defense budgets in many countries are expected to drive the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

Fast-paced Growth in Asia-Pacific

  • The Asia-Pacific commercial satellite imaging market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing government initiatives to attract global and domestic firms.
  • The expanding commercial satellite business in ASEAN countries is impacting the global commercial satellite imaging industry.
  • The adoption of High Throughput Satellite (HTS) technology in various vertical areas is creating new possibilities and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market?

  • In December 2022, Maxar Technologies announced that Intelsat's Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites, two geostationary (GEO) satellites, are performing as expected following launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace's launch facility in French Guiana.
  • In December 2022, Accenture and Planet Labs collaborated on AI-Powered Geospatial-Intelligence tools to help power decision-making at organizations across a wide range of industries, including forestry, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, energy, and government.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Based on Application, End-User Vertical, and Geography.

  • By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping
    • Natural Resource Management
    • Surveillance and Security
    • Conservation and Research
    • Construction and Development
    • Disaster Management
    • Defense and Intelligence
  • By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Government
    • Construction
    • Transportation and Logistics
    • Military and Defense
    • Energy
    • Forestry and Agriculture
    • Other End-user Verticals
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

