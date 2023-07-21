Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.72 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.41 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period.

Commercial satellite imaging involves capturing images of the Earth through satellites for various applications, such as environmental monitoring, energy resource security, border surveillance, and construction project mapping. These images are used in fields like meteorology, oceanography, fisheries, agriculture, forestry, geology, cartography, intelligence, and warfare. The increasing need for efficient monitoring of vast land areas is a key driver for the commercial satellite market, benefiting applications like agriculture, urban planning, and natural resource management.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.41 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.72 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.84% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand for earth observation and land monitoring. International Collaborations. Disaster management and environmental monitoring.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market?

The global commercial satellite imaging market is highly fragmented. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, innovations, investments, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

The significant players in the global commercial satellite imaging market are,

DigitalGlobe Inc.

Galileo Group Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

SpaceKnow Inc.

Skylab Analytics

L3Harris Corporation Inc.

BlackSky Global LLC

ImageSat International NV

European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH

UrtheCast Corp.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Mobile Satellite Services Market Report - The global mobile satellite services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the next five years.

- The global mobile satellite services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the next five years. Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Report - The global satellite communication market size is expected to grow from USD 47.25 billion in 2023 to USD 83.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report :

Growing Applications in Military and Defense

Some countries have limited access to international airspace due to security concerns. Governments can regulate the quality and clarity of commercially available images for specific areas. Military agencies have backup plans to access geographical information despite regulations.

Commercial satellite imagery is essential for meeting security and intelligence needs and dealing with terrorism threats globally.

Growing military expenditure and defense budgets in many countries are expected to drive the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

Fast-paced Growth in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific commercial satellite imaging market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing government initiatives to attract global and domestic firms.

The expanding commercial satellite business in ASEAN countries is impacting the global commercial satellite imaging industry.

The adoption of High Throughput Satellite (HTS) technology in various vertical areas is creating new possibilities and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market?

In December 2022, Maxar Technologies announced that Intelsat's Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites, two geostationary (GEO) satellites, are performing as expected following launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace's launch facility in French Guiana.

In December 2022, Accenture and Planet Labs collaborated on AI-Powered Geospatial-Intelligence tools to help power decision-making at organizations across a wide range of industries, including forestry, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, energy, and government.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Based on Application, End-User Vertical, and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping Natural Resource Management Surveillance and Security Conservation and Research Construction and Development Disaster Management Defense and Intelligence

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Government Construction Transportation and Logistics Military and Defense Energy Forestry and Agriculture Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Global Navigation Satellite System Chip Market Report - The navigation satellite system chip market size in terms of shipment value is expected to grow from USD 7.50 billion in 2023 to USD 9.86 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The navigation satellite system chip market size in terms of shipment value is expected to grow from USD 7.50 billion in 2023 to USD 9.86 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Satellite Communication Market in the Defense Sector Report - The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to grow from USD 5.19 billion in 2023 to USD 7.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to grow from USD 5.19 billion in 2023 to USD 7.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Satellite Transponder Market Report - The global satellite transponder market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment