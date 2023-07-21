Plastics Injection Molding Market Volumes to Reach 177,464.47 Kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Plastics Injection Molding Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 144,607.11 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

Plastic injection molding offers solutions like providing high-volume packaging to bottle molds and thin-wall containers. These solutions are used primarily for packaging in several end-user industries. Plastic molding helps lower the consumption of plastics, is a versatile choice for packaging, and is an economical and eco-friendly solution.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 144,607.11 kilotons Market Volume (2028) 177,464.47 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.18% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased demand for consumer goods and electronics. The increasing demand for plastic injection molding from the residential construction sector.

Which are the Top Companies in the Plastics Injection Molding Market?

The plastics injection molding market is fragmented in nature. Its major players occupy a marginal market share. The players are using strategies like capacity expansion and investments to sustain themselves in the market.

Prominent players in the plastics injection molding market are,

ALPLA

Amcor PLC

AptarGroup Inc. (CSP Technologies)

BERICAP

Berry Global Inc.

EVCO Plastics

HTI Plastics

IAC Group

Magna International

Quantum Plastics

Silgan Holdings Inc.

The Rodon Group

Key Highlights from the Plastics Injection Molding Market Report :

Packaging Segment May Occupy Maximum Market Share

Plastic injection molding is used extensively for packaging in various end-user industries as it reduces the consumption of plastic and is an eco-friendly and economical solution.

The packaging industry is evolving rapidly due to the increasing population, rising disposable incomes in developing countries, and the growing retail sector, thereby increasing the demand for plastic molding as a smart packaging solution.

Asia-Pacific is Likely to Dominate the Market

China is among the leading economies in Asia-Pacific. The country’s packaging industry is expected to record strong growth, which is expected to increase the demand for plastic injection molding.

The country’s growing residential construction sector is expected to further increase the demand for plastic injection molding.

What are the Latest Developments in the Plastics Injection Molding Market?

In October 2022, Evco Plastics proposed to increase its manufacturing capacity by investing USD 11 million in Wisconsin, United States. The company now operates 183 injection molding machines.

In July 2022, ALPLA made an investment of USD 850,000 for a mold shop in India. The outlet is expected to be the company’s third such shop after Germany and Austria. The Indian outlet is expected to develop local solutions with advanced technology.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Plastics Injection Molding Market Based on Raw Material Type, Applications, and Geography:

By Raw Material Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Polypropylene Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polystyrene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate Polyamide Other Raw Materials

By Applications (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Packaging Building and Construction Consumer Goods Electronics Automotive and Transportation Healthcare Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



