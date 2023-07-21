Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.40 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period.

Acrylic beads resin is a solid methacrylic resin used in paints, coatings, and inks. The expansion of the paint and coatings industry and the benefits of solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic resins are driving the market. The growth of the electric vehicle industry is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.40 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.04 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing paint and coatings industry. Expanding electric vehicles market.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market?

The market is consolidated in nature. Key players in 2023 are,

Chansieh Enterprises Co. Ltd

Covestro AG

Dow

Heyo Enterprises Co. Ltd

LX MMA

Makevale Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pioneer Chemicals Co. Ltd

Polyols & Polymers Pvt. Ltd

Röhm Gmbh

Suzhou Direction Chemical Co. Ltd

Trinseo

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Report - The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.31% over the next five years.

- The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.31% over the next five years. Ion Exchange Resin Market Report - The global ion exchange resin market size is expected to grow from USD 1,269 million in 2023 to USD 1,590 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market :

Increasing Use in Paints and Coatings Industry

Solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resins are widely used in paints and coatings for industrial, architectural, transportation, and coil applications. They are strong binders, easily dissolved in solvents or UV monomers, and offer adhesion to various substrates.

The global paints and coatings market is growing, with Asia as the largest region, followed by Europe and North America. The United States and Europe have significant paint industries, with Germany being a leading producer in Europe.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to see strong demand for industrial coatings due to structural reforms and investments in sectors like healthcare and education in Saudi Arabia.

Dominance of Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market for solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resins, driven by strong economic growth and favorable demographics.

The rising middle-class population and disposable income are driving the expansion of the residential sector and the demand for architectural coatings. Greater China, including China, accounts for nearly 58% of the Asian paint and coatings market.

India's paint industry is the fastest-growing globally, with stable double-digit growth. Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia are significant players in the paints and coatings industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market?

In October 2022, Trinseo collaborated with Japan Steel Works Europe GmbH to work on the chemical recycling of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).

In October 2022, Covestro completed the acquisition of DSM's resins and functional materials business, strengthening the portfolio of sustainable coating resins and making the group one of the world's leading providers in this market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market Based on Application and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Acrylic Composite Resins Paints and Coatings Coil Coatings Industrial Coatings Architectural Coatings Transportation Coatings Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe Rest of the World South America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Solid-grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Report - The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin market is expected to reach 8527.86 kilotons by the end of 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% over the next five years.

- The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin market is expected to reach 8527.86 kilotons by the end of 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% over the next five years. Phenolic Resin Market Report - The global phenolic resin market is projected to register a CAGR of 4% over the next five years.

- The global phenolic resin market is projected to register a CAGR of 4% over the next five years. Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) Market Report - The global unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 5% during the forecast period.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment