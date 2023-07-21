China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market Revenues to Reach USD 31.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 10.08 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 25.99% during the forecast period.

The concept of rail freight transport refers to the use of trains and railroads to transport different kinds of cargo on land. It is used for transporting a large variety of goods between shippers and the destination.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 10.08 billion Market Size (2028) USD 31.99 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 25.99% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Development of a rail network between Europe and China. Cooperation between European countries, Russia, and Chinese regions.

Which are the Top Companies in the China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market?

The Chinese-European rail freight transport market is extremely competitive and fragmented in nature. It has the presence of a huge array of international players. The increase in the number of trains between Europe and China is boosting competition within the market.

Notable players in the Chinese-European rail freight transport market are,

Deutsche Bahn AG (DB Group)

United Parcel Service Inc.

Russian Railways (RZD)

China Railway (CR) Corporation

JSC United Transport and Logistics Company

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kerry Logistics

Far East Land Bridge Ltd

KORAIL

InterRail Group

Nunner Logistics

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ)

Beijing Changjiu Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

HLT International Logistics

DSV

Wuhan Han'ou International Logistics Co.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

UAE Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report - The UAE transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The UAE transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). North America Long Haul Transport Market Report - The North American long haul transport market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market Report :

Boost in Freight Volume is Driving the Market

The ports around the freight rail route between Europe and China have been completely revamped and modernized. According to recent data, since the start of 2022, the capacity of the west channel has increased by around 20.7%.

The imbalance in the flow of rail traffic between Europe and China is gradually shifting. The proportion of eastbound to westbound trains has substantially increased, as far as the train count is concerned. It rose from 50.6% in 2016 all the way up to 81.5% in 2021.

The Gateway for China-Europe Southern Railroad, Kazakhstan is Encouraging Market Growth

The exports from China to Kazakhstan rose by a whopping 19.5% and reached USD 13.98 billion. Similarly, a drastic increase was recorded in the imports from Kazakhstan, of around 15.3% to USD 11.27 billion.

The Dostyk railway station, which is near the Chinese border, is focused on manufacturing terminal infrastructure. This practice is expected to increase trans-shipment capacity from 160,000 tons in 2021 to around 480,000 tons per year.

What are the Latest Developments in the China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market?

In June 2022, Numinen Logistics PLC and Shanghai Way-easy Supply Chain made the announcement of a business alliance. The aim of this alliance was to improve freight services and logistics in both Europe and China.

In April 2022, ENGIE and Alstom created a partnership to create a supply of clean hydrogen to a fuel system for European rail freight. As per reports, Alstom is developing a system that is hydrogen-based and can run electric locomotives in non-electrified regions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market Based on Cargo Type and Service Type:

By Cargo Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Containerized (Intermodal) Non-containerized Liquid Bulk

By Service Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Transportation Services Allied to Transportation



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global China-Europe Rail Freight Transport Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Europe Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report - The European transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 2.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The European transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 2.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Bahrain Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report - The Bahraini transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Bahraini transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). India Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report - The Indian transportation infrastructure construction market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment