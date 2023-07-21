Natural Food Colorants Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.87 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Natural Food Colorants Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.91 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period.

Natural food colors are obtained from foods and edible natural sources through physical or chemical extraction. Demand for locally produced food has risen due to consumer fears of infection from imported products, benefiting local manufacturers and private label entrants in the food industry. The use of nutraceuticals to improve health and immunity has also contributed to the growth of the natural food colorant industry. The positive perception of "natural" and the functionality of superfoods have driven the demand for natural food colorants, as consumers prefer products with simple and understandable labels.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.91 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.87 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.47% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased consumer desire to know the origin of their food. High functionality and positive perception of superfoods

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Natural Food Colorants Market?

The market studied is consolidated. A few companies emerged as the leading players owing to their market share in 2020 (during COVID-19). The key players rely on product innovation and business expansion to stay ahead of the competition. R&D investments are increasing exponentially.



The significant players in the global natural food colorants market are,

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Synthite Industries Private Ltd

Kalsec Inc.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

DDW Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sensient Technologies

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Food Amino Acids Market Report - The Food Amino Acid Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.56% over the next five years.

- The Food Amino Acid Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.56% over the next five years. Floral Flavors Market Report - The floral flavors market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Natural Food Colorants Market Report :

Growing Popularity of Natural Food Ingredients

Food colors are revolutionizing the food industry, driven by value-added products and ethical consumerism.

Consumers prefer health-oriented and ethically sourced food products with minimal environmental impact. Thus, the demand for natural food colorants is increasing, prompting R&D for new technologies to maximize market potential.

Changing consumer behavior is forcing food manufacturers to avoid artificial additives, creating opportunities for natural colorants in the future.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asian ingredient companies use herbs and spices like turmeric, red chilies, and hibiscus to develop food coloring additives, offering multiple tints of yellow, red, pink, and orange colors.

Leading natural food colorant manufacturers in Asia-Pacific have various application technologies for testing colors in a wide range of food and beverage products.

China is the largest market for food colorants in the Asia-Pacific region. Popular natural food colorants used in Chinese cuisine include carmine, bixin, norbixin, carotenoids, curcumin, anthocyanin, betanin, and phycobilin.



What are the Latest Developments in the Global Natural Food Colorants Market?

In January 2021, GNT Group added a new pink shade coloring agent under its EXBERRY® brand with the name EXBERRY® Shade Pink – OD.

In October 2020, Chr. Hansen Natural Colors established an R&D center to augment the pigment, formulation, and application capabilities in Montpellier, France, to introduce new natural color solutions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Natural Food Colorants Market Based on Application and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 5.1.1 Bakery 5.1.2 Dairy-based Products 5.1.2.1 Ice Cream 5.1.2.2 Other Products 5.1.3 Beverages 5.1.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages 5.1.3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages 5.1.4 Confectionery 5.1.5 Nutraceuticals 5.1.6 Snacks and Cereals 5.1.7 Other Applications





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany Italy Russia Spain France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Natural Food Colorants Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Salts and Flavored Salts Market Report - The global salts and flavored salts market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.83% over the next five years.

- The global salts and flavored salts market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.83% over the next five years. Flavor Enhancer Market Report - The global flavor enhancer market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years.

- The global flavor enhancer market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years. India Spray-dried Food Market Report - The Indian spray-dried food market size is expected to grow from USD 3.79 billion in 2023 to USD 4.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment